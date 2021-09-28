Why Facebook should release Facebook files

The Facebook Files series continues. On Sunday, the company published a point-by-point rebuttal. The story on Instagram's effects on teen girls — and again on Monday morning, the company said it would "pause" plans to create Instagram Kids while it consults with more outside groups. A hearing is to be held in the Senate on Thursday.

I spent the weekend talking to people on Facebook and its surroundings about the situation, and today I want to talk about what I think the company should be doing.

Inside Facebook, people I’ve spoken to are feeling desperate. they argue that magazine The series uses relatively few data points to portray Facebook in its worst light. To them, it’s more evidence of bias than a press working to bring the company to its knees, reaching a predetermined conclusion with whatever scraps of information it can.

For others, Facebook Files has been a welcome opportunity to discuss their biggest fear.

For others, however, especially those who have worked on the Research and Integrity Initiative, Facebook Files has been a welcome opportunity to discuss their biggest fear: Facebook has to stop it, despite the researchers' most worrying findings. There is a lack of necessary organizational structure and leadership. Causing a wide range of preventable losses.

Last week I said this situation represents Facebook’s most significant challenge since the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal. It’s not like that elder as Cambridge Analytica; NS magazine The series has received less coverage overall. (Though Senate hearings mean the balance will continue to shift.) But if any other story has generated this rapid or continuous news cycle since 2018, it’s news to me.

However, in the internal division of Facebook files, I find another echo of Cambridge Analytica. Then, too, there was a group of officers, determined to fight against what was perceived as an almost entirely bogus narrative – and the other set, while mostly in agreement with their comrades, understood this. That story caused genuine fear about the power of the company. And the impact that will have to be addressed.

I argued here last week that Facebook should be committed to addressing this situation. more That kind of research was found in the Facebook files, rather than less. We know that Facebook executives believe the company has positive overall benefits for the world, and we also know that they are careful students of their own data. It’s hard to understand why Facebook is often so reluctant to share it if the data is so positive.

So why is it so? One possibility has been suggested by the Facebook files: that the data about the effects of Facebook on social issues such as polarization, vaccine hesitancy and children’s self-esteem is quite negative, and should therefore be hidden. The second is that the data is largely positive but should be hidden for PR reasons, because of run-of-the-mill corporate privacy or a desire to deploy the data more strategically.

Whatever the case, it seems clear that the current situation is making everyone miserable. So today I want to expand my reasoning: Not only should Facebook commit to doing more research like the Facebook files, it should release the Facebook files, period. And not just related to Instagram, As suggested by Nick Clegg on Monday. any document magazine Trusted, Facebook should make them publicly available. If necessary, modify them as necessary to protect users’ privacy. Add reference, where reference is missing.

But release them, and soon.

Here’s my reasoning.

One, the files are in the public interest. Among other things, according to magazineIn this article, they discuss the political parties that changed their policies based on changes to Facebook’s algorithms, document the negative effects of using Instagram on mental health, and they explain how the company is helping the rest of the world. devotes much more moderation resources to the United States than . On these and other topics, the public only has a right to know what Facebook does. What has disappointed me over the past week is that Facebook is focusing on the public relations dimension of the story, when the public interest is so much more important.

Two, the files will be out soon anyway: the whistleblower who leaked them magazine Apparently cooperating with Congress. Copies were shown before publication to various researchers. NS magazine Maybe they’ll free them themselves (I wish it were.) In any case, it looks like they’re going to be available for all of us to read soon. Facebook may voluntarily generate some (slightly minor) goodwill by doing so. (company spokesman Andy Stone told me The company is sharing the deck with Congress this week.)

If they are being taken out of context, provide context

Third, Facebook’s primary complaint about the series is that journalists allegedly took key points out of context. The only way to reliably make that charge is to provide people with full context. It is not enough for a company’s head of research to describe a set of slides; To have an honest conversation about all this, we should all look at the same set of documents. If, as Facebook says, most research shows benign or positive effects, then we should have even more reason to read them.

To be sure, those inside Facebook who are opposing the release of the documents also have compelling points in their favor. As the files are made public, every technical reporter on earth will scour them in an attempt to find angles that magazine missed, extended the life of the story and probably made the damage worse. Even if positive angles are found within the data, there is no guarantee that journalists will actually write them. And a narrow-minded focus on these documents sparks a larger and equally important discussion of why we are not seeking similar research from YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and everyone else.

In addition, the company was largely baffled by the negative feedback the blog post received on Sunday night, I’m told. (I was one of the people who gave negative feedback. So was Samidh Chakraborty, former head of Facebook’s recently deceased civil integrity efforts, who Told The blog post would have been more credible if it had been signed by the actual researchers doing the analysis.)

I would find blog posts like this more persuasive if they were co-authored by individual researchers who actually did the analysis. This would be a sign that they are willing to stand behind the Comus team’s characterization of their work. https://t.co/2sO0UqedDQ — Samidh (@samidh) September 27, 2021

The Sunday blog post from Pratiti Raychaudhuri, the company’s head of research, is detailed and thoughtful in a way that reflects both the good and bad news in the company’s study of how young Instagram users feel about themselves after using the app. The data is mixed, and people will draw different conclusions from it. The fact that so many critics dismissed his report out of hand, however, may have caused the company to be reluctant to share more. If this is the response we get, the argument goes, Whats up?

But none of these complaints are more important than the fact that sharing this data with the public is ultimately the right thing to do. And it would be better for Facebook to share it on its own terms than Congress.

and if facebook Really Wanted to change the perception, it can go a step further. Quickly releasing Facebook files is the company’s least bad option. But the company knows that outside researchers will be skeptical of any of their conclusions, because they can’t look at the raw data. Even to the extent that the files free Facebook of some criticism, the underlying data is likely to remain under suspicion.

Let’s get second, third and fourth opinions on what the data shows about Instagram and teens

Therefore, in addition to making Facebook public, Facebook must share the underlying data with qualified independent researchers in a privacy-preserving manner. Let’s get a second, third, and fourth opinion about what the data shows about Instagram and teens. Given the recent revelation that political-science data shared with researchers in 2020 was largely flawed because of a bug, an unexpected gift of important new research material could help the company rebuild trust with researchers. Is.

Not everyone thinks this will be a huge gift: After all, anyone can survey teens on Instagram about their experiences, and among other things, an independent study can recruit a large sample. But to the extent that the data in Facebook files cannot be easily accessed or duplicated by independent researchers, Facebook should share as much as it can. To date the company’s efforts to share data with researchers have been stalled and ineffective. More transparency is coming to the platform in some form or the other; There is still value in taking away a leadership position in the rest of the industry.

I say release Facebook files for short-term goodwill, and release at least some data to qualified researchers for long-term credibility. Since its inception, Facebook has continually analyzed our actions and behavior, to its great advantage. No matter how unjust it may seem today, it is only fitting that the company now takes its turn under the microscope.

This column was co-published with platformer, a daily newspaper about Big Tech and Democracy.