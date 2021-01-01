Why Farah never choreographed Govinda: Farah Khan reveals that she never choreographed Govinda for this reason

Director and choreographer Farah Khan recently revealed about actor Govinda in ‘Zee Comedy Show’, which surprised everyone. Farah Khan said that Govinda is her childhood friend, but she has never choreographed Govinda till date. Everyone was shocked to hear this.

Farah Khan said she received several offers for Govinda’s choreography, but she turned them down. Farah said that she did not want to work with Govinda, but ‘Chi Chi’ means that Govinda is the best dancer in Hindi cinema for her. She said, ‘That’s why I didn’t think I was able to choreograph Govinda.’



Farah Khan further said that during the film ‘Om Shanti Om’, she had asked Govinda to choreograph Shah Rukh Khan. She said, ‘Govinda’s pairing with Ganesh Acharya was so good that I felt that if I choreographed Govinda, I would feel that I was not fit to choreograph him. Instead, when it came to filming the song ‘Diwangi Diwangi’ for ‘Om Shanti Om’, I didn’t have the courage to choreograph it. ‘

Farah further said, ‘So I asked Govinda to choreograph Shahrukh Khan for his part. Finally he took the step of ‘big Mian small Mian’ which was very nice. So whenever we dance, Govinda has to choreograph me. After this, Farah Khan and Govinda danced to the 90s hit song ‘Kis Disco Mein Jaane’.

