Why Gas Prices Are So High in California

For many of us, the upcoming holiday season offers a moment of normalcy in the long and lonely epidemic.

With the protection of the Covid-19 vaccine, extended families plan to reunite after months away, if not years. The couple is visiting their in-laws for the first time, as well as their siblings’ new babies.

One in five California is expected to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, according to AAA, a big leap from the depths of the epidemic last year.

But over the past few weeks, rising fuel prices have complicated the planning of that dream trip.

In California, the average price of a gallon of gas is currently 4.71, the highest in the country. A few weeks ago, prices here broke the record set in 2012 and have risen only an inch since then.