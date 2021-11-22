Why Gas Prices Are So High in California
For many of us, the upcoming holiday season offers a moment of normalcy in the long and lonely epidemic.
With the protection of the Covid-19 vaccine, extended families plan to reunite after months away, if not years. The couple is visiting their in-laws for the first time, as well as their siblings’ new babies.
One in five California is expected to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, according to AAA, a big leap from the depths of the epidemic last year.
But over the past few weeks, rising fuel prices have complicated the planning of that dream trip.
In California, the average price of a gallon of gas is currently 4.71, the highest in the country. A few weeks ago, prices here broke the record set in 2012 and have risen only an inch since then.
The coronavirus is to blame. Gas production declined when demand fell last year during a stay-at-home order, and did not increase as travelers and tourists returned.
Across the country, the average price of a gallon of fuel is $ 3.41 compared to $ 2.11 at the same time last year. In other words, our long awaited road trips have become approximately 50 percent more expensive.
Over the weekend, my colleagues published a story about Americans who are canceling vacations and rebuilding their budgets to cope with the pain at the pump.
Kelly Browning, a reporter for the New York Times in San Francisco, interviewed drivers in the NoPa area of the city who were standing at Arco, charging $ 4.49 per gallon. In other parts of the city, prices have reached $ 5.85.
Bay Area residents told Browning that they have started targeting some gas stations to try to save some money or pay a certain amount at a time to reduce the impact on their bank accounts.
Avoiding gas filling in the city when browning itself is possible. He knows there are cheap stations along the I-80 on Davis’s road, where he often visits his family.
“I try to spend time so that my tank will be empty near one of them,” he told me. “When my colleagues on the East Coast were reporting on people’s frustration with gas prices between $ 3.50 and 4, it felt like a complete theft.”
Last week, President Biden called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether oil and gas companies were involved in “illegal behavior” that led to rising prices. Some polling data link the president’s low approval rating to higher fuel costs.
Here in California, gas prices are the highest in the country due to huge taxes. But fuel has become even more expensive since last month’s Northern California hurricane.
The torrential rains flooded oil refineries, affecting gas production in the area, the Los Angeles Times reported. Subsequent costs increase and it extends south to other parts of the state.
Browning told me that some California people he spoke to said that higher gas prices made them more willing to buy electric cars. Others say they’ve made it a point to do all their holiday shopping online.
Some blamed Governor Gavin News, OPEC, inflation or Biden for their significantly lighter wallets after filling their tanks.
“But overall, I would say the theme was a general frustration and confusion about why they had to pay so much,” Browning said. “Right now, if I find gas below $ 4.50 per gallon, I think it’s a good deal, sadly.”
