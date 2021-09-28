Why gas pumps are drying up across the UK

Truckers are getting older, and they are retiring. At the same time, driver trainees are facing delays in obtaining licenses due to the pandemic. Transport companies are reported to have increased their salaries by 25 percent or more this year to retain truck drivers.

The shortage has also created problems for restaurants, which are struggling to obtain food, and grocery stores, which are unable to fill shelves.

Concerned over reports of empty gas stations, drivers have also been panic buying fuel in recent days, adding to the shortage.

Brexit is a contributing factor, but not the only problem.

Britain’s withdrawal from the EU has made the labor shortage worse, but it is not the only reason. The Road Haulage Association, a trade association of road transport operators, estimates that the UK is facing a shortage of 100,000 drivers. About 20 per cent of them are drivers who left the UK after voting to leave the EU.

In an effort to attract drivers, the government has increased the number of hours they can work per day and has accelerated the licensing process. It has also offered 5,000 three-month work visas to foreign truck drivers and suspension of rules that prevent oil companies from coordinating deliveries.