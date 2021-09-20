Why goats became unconventional weapons against wildfire

In 2020, Ms Malmberg co-founded the non-profit Goetapelli Foundation to train people in how to use goats to prevent wildfires. She said that out of the 200 or so participants, only a few had started their own businesses. Start-up costs could total $360,000, Ms Malmberg said, including equipment and livestock, which she trains herself.

Brittany Cole-Bush, a consultant for Ms. Malmberg and owner of Shepherd’s Land & Livestock in Ojai Valley, Calif., said: “Lani is a prime example of someone who has created a path and is a leader in this fixed grazing industry. leading.” “We want to support the ecology as much as possible. We want to support the growth of native perennial grasses.” Ms. Cole-Bush, who uses goats and sheep in her business, believes that strengthening perennial grasses instead of planting annual grasses will make the land more tolerant of drought.

Ms Malmberg, who has a master’s degree in weed science from Colorado State University, spends much of the year traveling west for jobs. Last year, for the first time, the Bureau of Land Management contracted Ms. Malmberg and her goats for firefighting in Carbondale, Colo.

“We thought the goats could achieve our objectives with their ability to operate on steep slopes,” said Christy Wallner, a range land management specialist for the bureau’s Colorado Valley Field Office. “It’s going to be a useful tool for us to use going forward.”

In a rush to keep wildfires from getting worse, state and local agencies that seek to remove excess weeds rely on herbicides and machinery as well as scheduled burns: intentional fires that periodically underbrush. Clears dead trees and other fuels.

“Because of wildfires, more people are understanding the urgency and are willing to try out different tools beyond what they are using,” said Jane Balch, a Gotapelli Foundation board member who plans to start a business in the Northeast. Is planning what goats use to restore grasslands and overgrown recreational areas.