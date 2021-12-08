Why has your condition become like an angry uncle of marriage? The question was asked to Rakesh Tikait, this answer was given

During an interview with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the question was asked about ending the movement. In response, he said something like this.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his final assent to the Agricultural Law Return Bill. With this, all three agricultural laws have now been formally repealed. In such a situation, speculations were being made that the farmers sitting on the border of Delhi would return home. With the announcement of the withdrawal of the Agriculture Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the farmers to return to their homes and fields. But now Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has made it clear that he will not return until the MSP Guarantee Act is implemented.

The question was also asked during an interview with Rakesh Tikait. In a conversation with ‘ABP News’, Tikait was asked, ‘The MSP committee has been discussed and even if it is implemented, do you think PM Modi will become the biggest farmer leader? How will you be satisfied that even after the withdrawal of the agricultural law, you are not obeying?’ In response to this, he had said, ‘We want you guys to get the MSP Guarantee Act implemented. But you guys are not getting anything like this done.

Rakesh Tikait was asked the next question, ‘Now a message is also going out among the public that Rakesh Tikait’s condition has become like an angry uncle in marriage. Modi ji has taken the lead after withdrawing all the three agriculture laws. In response, he had said, ‘We are again saying that we are not in competition with the Prime Minister of the country. Because there is no competition between the king and the subjects. Modi ji is now the king of this country. We don’t want to insult anyone. The farmer is not even able to fix the price of his paddy.

Let us tell you, today i.e. December 8 at 2 pm, the United Kisan Morcha has held an important meeting. However, earlier a five-member committee of the United Kisan Morcha had called an emergency meeting. This meeting was in New Delhi area. So far, no announcement has been made regarding the end of the agitation. It is being speculated that after the consensus is reached in the meeting, an announcement can be made to end the agitation very soon. Till now all the farmer leaders are denying that the movement is over.