Why Hasn’t the U.S. Found More Omicron Cases?
Last Friday, a day after South African scientists announced the discovery of the Omicron type, Europe reported its first case: the new coronavirus type was in Belgium. Before the weekend, all cases were found in Australia, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Italy, and other countries.
But scientists in America kept searching.
Taj Azarian, a genomic epidemiologist at the University of Central Florida, said, “If you look at some kind of pop up in many countries around the world, my general intuition is that it’s already here.”
On Wednesday, U.S. officials announced that scientists had found it – in a patient in California who had just returned from South Africa. By then, Canada had already identified six cases; Britain had found more than a dozen.
The United States on Thursday identified a second case in Minnesota and much more is almost certainly hidden, scientists said. So why haven’t we found it yet?
Several factors may be at work, including travel patterns and stringent entry requirements, which may delay the introduction of variants in the United States. But blind spots and delays in the country’s genomic surveillance system could also be a factor, experts said. Since most laboratories are now conducting targeted searches for variants, search speeds can increase rapidly.
Scaling up
Since the onset of the epidemic, scientists have been sequencing genetic material from viral samples, a process that allows them to detect new mutations and identify specific variants. When done regularly and on a large scale, the index also allows researchers and officials to keep tabs on how the virus is evolving and spreading.
In the United States, this type of comprehensive genomic surveillance began very slowly. While Britain launched an intensive indexing program using its national health care system quickly, early sorting efforts in the United States, mainly from university laboratories, became more limited and ad hoc.
Even after the CDC launched the Sequencing Consortium in May 2020, sequential efforts were hampered by fragmented health care systems, lack of funding, and other challenges.
In January, when cases were on the rise, the United States was indexing less than 3,000 samples a week, less than 1 percent of the reported cases, according to the CDC’s dashboard. (Experts recommend indexing at least 5 percent of cases.)
But in recent months, the situation has improved dramatically, with a combination of new federal leadership, funding inflows and growing concerns about the emergence and spread of new types, experts said.
Dana Crawford, a genetic epidemiologist at Case Western Reserve University, said, “Genomic surveillance has really caught on in the US and it’s very good.
The country is now indexing approximately 80,000 virus samples a week, accounting for 14 percent of all positive PCR tests, said the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rochelle P. Valensky said in a White House briefing on Tuesday.
The problem is that the process takes time, especially when done in volume. The CDC’s own indexing process takes approximately 10 days to complete.
Trevor Bedford, an expert on viral evolution and surveillance at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said: “We have a really good track record. He added, “But by nature, it lags behind your case reporting. And so we’ll have a good look at what happened two weeks ago.
This type of delay is not uncommon in countries where there is an abundance of sequential samples, Drs. Bedford said.
In some states, the timeline is even longer. The Ohio Department of Health reports that, from beginning to end, “the process of collecting, testing, sorting, and reporting a sample may take at least 3-4 weeks.”
But now that scientists know what they’re looking for, they should be able to speed up the process by prioritizing samples that are likely to have omikrons, the scientists said.
With a little luck, Omicron generates a different genetic signal than the Delta variant on PCR tests, which is currently responsible for virtually all coronavirus cases in the United States. (In short, the mutation in the new variant’s spike gene means that omicron samples test negatively for the gene, while positive testing for different tailtail genes.)
Many laboratories are now expediting these samples, as well as samples of people who have recently returned from abroad.
“All genomic surveillance agencies are prioritizing cases related to that recent trip,” said Dr. Azarian said.
How could the California case have been flagged so early? The patient returned from South Africa on 22 November and became ill on 25 November. On Monday, the man tested positive for the virus, and two days later, scientists announced the discovery of the omikron and sequenced the virus.
“The instantaneous change through the US Genomic Surveillance System is yet another example of how our system has improved over the last few months,” he said. Crawford said.
Blind spots
As surveillance has improved, there are still gaps that could reduce the detection of more cases in the United States with huge geographical differences.
“Some states are lagging behind,” said Massimo Caputi, a nuclear virologist at the Florida Atlantic University School of Medicine.
In the last 90 days, for example, Vermont has indexed and shared more than 30 percent of viral cases, and Massachusetts has indexed more than 20 percent, according to GISAID, the international database of the viral genome. Six states, on the other hand – Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Ohio, South Carolina and Alabama – are each, according to GISAID, with less than 3 percent of cases reported.
Moreover, scientists can only sort samples from detected cases, and the United States has often struggled to adequately test them.
“Testing is the weakest part of our peer response,” said Dr. Said Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California. “It’s been from day one.”
Although tests such as genomic surveillance have greatly improved since the early days of the epidemic, they are still highly uneven. And while there are many benefits to fast, home testing, migrating home from some testing labs can present new challenges for surveillance.
Joseph Fowler, a genomic epidemiologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said: “Because of the rapid increase in home-based diagnostic tests, if such cases, such as the PCR test, are not followed up, those cases will not be indexed.” The problem, he added, is not stubborn, but “maybe there’s a little blind spot.”
Other, more optimistic reasons are that scientists have not discovered more cases, although they remain theoretical.
“Infected patients may have mild symptoms and therefore are not tested and genomically monitored,” said Janet Robishow, senior associate dean for research at Florida Atlantic University College of Medicine.
(It is too early to say whether omecron causes more or less serious disease than other types, scientists stress. Although the cases are mildly mild, which is not yet clear, because this variant is mostly infected. Young or vaccinated people. , Who are less likely to get serious illness.)
It is also possible that this type of community is not yet widespread in the United States. If the cases are mostly isolated and linked to foreign travel, they could fly under surveillance radar.
“We’re looking for a needle in a haystack if we’re only looking for cases that are unrelated,” said Drs. Azarian said.
Although it is not yet clear where the omicron originated, the first outbreak was found in South Africa, where the type is now widespread.
There are fewer flights between South Africa and the United States than in those regions and Europe, where other early Omicron cases were found, Drs. Kaputi said.
And by early November, the United States had banned international travel to the European Union and South Africa, he noted. Even though the ban was lifted by the authorities, passengers from those places were required to provide proof of both vaccination and recent negative covid test. These measures may have delayed the arrival of Omicron.
“It’s understandable that the spread of Omicron is lagging behind in the US,” said Dr. Kaputi said in an email.
Either way, he added, he expects scientists to find more cases soon.
