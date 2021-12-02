Why Hasn’t the U.S. Found More Omicron Cases?

Last Friday, a day after South African scientists announced the discovery of the Omicron type, Europe reported its first case: the new coronavirus type was in Belgium. Before the weekend, all cases were found in Australia, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Italy, and other countries.

But scientists in America kept searching.

Taj Azarian, a genomic epidemiologist at the University of Central Florida, said, “If you look at some kind of pop up in many countries around the world, my general intuition is that it’s already here.”

On Wednesday, U.S. officials announced that scientists had found it – in a patient in California who had just returned from South Africa. By then, Canada had already identified six cases; Britain had found more than a dozen.

The United States on Thursday identified a second case in Minnesota and much more is almost certainly hidden, scientists said. So why haven’t we found it yet?