Why I Keep Listening to Green Day’s ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’

When I receive disappointing news, I allow myself to climb the wall for exactly four minutes and 22 seconds: the length of the 2004 Green Day hit “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” I focus on nothing but my feelings for the duration of the song, which conveys emotion in such cartoonish words, listening to which, I can indulge in self-pity.

Green Day was the soundtrack to my world in the early days, providing pop-punk angst at mall food courts, graduations and birthday parties. “Boulevard”, from the album “American Idiot”, is an emo power ballad filled with mixed metaphors expressing the privileged. Nonsense Bored and misunderstood in the suburbs of a morally compromised nation. Conceived as a type of rock opera, “American Idiot” follows the ups and downs of its protagonist, “Jesus of Suburbia”. As the character’s name suggests, the entire album operates on a melodramatic pitch, with Jesus confronting opponents and misunderstood everywhere. “Boulevard” reveals a low point in the hero’s journey. The singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, resembles a musical-theatre hero when he says “I’m walking down the line / That divides me somewhere in my mind / On the borderline / Over the edge, And where I walk alone Sings lines like “

When “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” came out, I was 9 years old. It made me feel like a kid from the “School of Rock”. I appreciated its intelligibility and its edge from where I stood. I wasn’t really into cool music then. My prized album, which I listened to on my red Walkman CD from Radio Shack, was the soundtrack to the movie “Holes”.

I was too cautious to participate when my classmates passed out burned copies of Green Day CDs on the school playground. One weekend, though, I was delighted to be invited to a sleeper party by classmates who did things like bring pink streaks to their hair and wear tiny mesh gloves from Hot Topic. (I myself stuck to a “Life Is Good” shirt uniform with black stretchy pants throughout this period; I sometimes wore foam earrings shaped like cheese wedges to school.) But that night, I found the offensive Put. We sang karaoke. We looked at Pink’s pictures on the computer. We shouted “Sk8er Boi”. And, enthusiastically, we listened to Green Day and Good Charlotte. High on rock out and joining, I let another girl write the name of one of those two pop-punk bands — I can’t remember — in black Sharpies in capital letters on my arms.