Why I Keep Listening to Green Day’s ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’
When I receive disappointing news, I allow myself to climb the wall for exactly four minutes and 22 seconds: the length of the 2004 Green Day hit “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” I focus on nothing but my feelings for the duration of the song, which conveys emotion in such cartoonish words, listening to which, I can indulge in self-pity.
Green Day was the soundtrack to my world in the early days, providing pop-punk angst at mall food courts, graduations and birthday parties. “Boulevard”, from the album “American Idiot”, is an emo power ballad filled with mixed metaphors expressing the privileged. Nonsense Bored and misunderstood in the suburbs of a morally compromised nation. Conceived as a type of rock opera, “American Idiot” follows the ups and downs of its protagonist, “Jesus of Suburbia”. As the character’s name suggests, the entire album operates on a melodramatic pitch, with Jesus confronting opponents and misunderstood everywhere. “Boulevard” reveals a low point in the hero’s journey. The singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, resembles a musical-theatre hero when he says “I’m walking down the line / That divides me somewhere in my mind / On the borderline / Over the edge, And where I walk alone Sings lines like “
When “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” came out, I was 9 years old. It made me feel like a kid from the “School of Rock”. I appreciated its intelligibility and its edge from where I stood. I wasn’t really into cool music then. My prized album, which I listened to on my red Walkman CD from Radio Shack, was the soundtrack to the movie “Holes”.
I was too cautious to participate when my classmates passed out burned copies of Green Day CDs on the school playground. One weekend, though, I was delighted to be invited to a sleeper party by classmates who did things like bring pink streaks to their hair and wear tiny mesh gloves from Hot Topic. (I myself stuck to a “Life Is Good” shirt uniform with black stretchy pants throughout this period; I sometimes wore foam earrings shaped like cheese wedges to school.) But that night, I found the offensive Put. We sang karaoke. We looked at Pink’s pictures on the computer. We shouted “Sk8er Boi”. And, enthusiastically, we listened to Green Day and Good Charlotte. High on rock out and joining, I let another girl write the name of one of those two pop-punk bands — I can’t remember — in black Sharpies in capital letters on my arms.
It comforts me to face an operatic version of emotional reality, then move on to shake it off.
Then I crashed down. The party was over. When my mother came to pick me up, I hid my arms in my hoodie. I was embarrassed to reveal that, for a few minutes, I had run into a high-velocity version of reality. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” mimicked the intensity I felt in my worst moments; It showed me back an enhanced version of my emotional reality. Now, years later, I look back with amusement and even envy at the purity of those feelings. So lately, I’ve found myself drawn to the most serious drama of this song with a renewed interest.
The central premise of “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” is that the character is feeling isolated and frustrated by reasons the band leaves unclear – it is better for the listener to insert his own experience. “I walk alone,” Armstrong sings in extreme fashion. “My shadow walks beside me.” The songs are repeated, as if trying to blow away the character’s suffering in widescreen proportions. At points, Armstrong is so swollen with emotion that he cuts himself in the middle of a line. Door F minor keys and abrasive strumming give the gift of broad, atmospheric ennui to those who want to stew.
Such dramatic displays of emotion are, of course, affected in daily life. But extreme events do occur, even as the range of acceptable ways of responding narrows. In that context, it is valid to reach for and embrace high drama, even if only for a few minutes, in response to even minor stimuli. I’m not walking along the proverbial boulevard of broken dreams, I realize. No – someone failed to text me back. It comforts me to face an operatic version of emotional reality, then move on to shake it off. Listening to the song, I enter a world where people scream what they mean and I’m transported back to the simple emotional state of my stretch-pants days.
This summer, I was standing on a subway platform heading downtown when I received an expected but still rejection email from an editor. I worked hard on my pitch and secretly nurtured the imagination that my story idea would be accepted. So when he graciously told me that it couldn’t happen, I felt my face heat up and my stomach sank in despair.
But instead of bursting into tears, I popped in my AirPods and played “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” When the train stopped, I sat down. I misunderstood the bluntness of childhood, and by the time the fourth minute rolled around, I laughed. When I got to 96th Street, I loved it. I met my parents for dinner.
As I got older, most of my youthful anger went away, and it has been a positive and appropriate development overall. But in times when I feel restless, I try not to suppress them. I respect him, sometimes briefly. For just over four minutes, I walk alone on a deserted street. Then when it’s over, I remember the people around me and move on.
