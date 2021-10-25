Why increased fear of military tension

In the latest report ‘National Intelligence Estimate’ of America’s ‘Office of Director of National Intelligence’ (ODNI), it has been predicted that due to climate change, geopolitical tensions will increase by 2040. There are 11 countries in the world on the radar of American intelligence agencies. Apart from India, there are Afghanistan, Pakistan, Myanmar, Iraq, North Korea, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Colombia, where US agencies have expressed fears of increasing strategic and military tensions. According to the report, climate change can wreak the biggest havoc on these countries. These countries are not prepared to face the natural and social disasters due to climate change. The climate crisis will lead to increased geopolitical tensions by 2040, which will also have an impact on US security.

War in South Asia

According to the report, the situation in Afghanistan is very worrying due to drought, water scarcity and ineffective government. Water scarcity in India and the rest of South Asia can lead to disputes. This tension can turn into a serious dispute between these countries. In South Asia, Pakistan depends on rivers originating from India for its groundwater. Both the nuclear-rich countries have fought several wars since their independence in 1947. On the other side of India, about 10 percent of Bangladesh’s total population of 160 million already live in such coastal areas which are most at risk of sea level rise.

risk of displacement

It is estimated that rising temperatures could displace three percent of the population of the Sahara region of South America, South Asia and Africa, or about 143 million people, in the next three decades. These people will migrate to other countries. US agencies are concerned about two more areas. The report has expressed particular concern about the small islands of Central Africa and the Pacific Ocean due to climate change and said that they are included in the two most threatened areas of the world. These agencies believe that countries that rely on the export of fossil fuels for their economies will continue to resist moving towards a zero-carbon world because they fear the economic, political or geopolitical cost of doing so. According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, about 2015 million people around the world are displaced on average every year due to storms, seasonal rains and sudden natural disasters. Policies and plans made today and in the years to come will affect the estimate of people being displaced due to factors such as climate change.

economic competition in the arctic region

The growing strategic crisis between Arctic and non-Arctic countries is being perceived as a threat. Access will become easier as the temperature rises and the snow decreases. International rivalry in the Arctic region will be largely economic, but the risk of miscalculation will increase moderately by 2040 as commercial and military activities increase and there will be a greater struggle for opportunities. Apart from the Arctic region, this summer, Greece saw a heat wave like never before. This led to the spread of a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 2,50,000 acres of forests to ashes. In Algeria and Turkey, about 80 people were killed in fires. Fire outbreaks were also seen in Italy and Spain.

The stakes in the climate meeting

Climate Summit is being held on behalf of the United Nations in Glasgow. It will put pressure on world leaders for an economic partnership to stabilize global temperatures and prepare for climate. In 2015, under the Paris Agreement, a non-binding goal of keeping global temperatures below 2 °C was set, despite the signing of the agreement, fossil fuels are being burned at full speed all over the world, contrary to the goals of the Paris Agreement. and trees are being cut. The leaders of many polluting countries have promised to make their economies carbon-free by the middle of this century.

what is paris treaty

Significant progress had not been made in all the meetings and the pace of decision making has also been less than expected. Yet the most vibrant achievement to date is the Paris Agreement under COP21. This is the largest global treaty on climate change. In 2015, with the approval of 196 countries, the Paris Agreement came into force, declaring a goal of keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. It was agreed to give priority to this effort that this target should come down to 1.5 degree Celsius. Some believe that the effect of the Paris Agreement is visible. There is a distance from fossil fuels and emphasis is being laid on not using coal in new projects.

what the experts say

India is one of the few countries in the world, which is constantly doing more on its part to deal with the challenges of climate change. India is moving towards increasing green energy capacity to 450 GW by 2030. More than 100 GW of renewable energy capacity has been installed in the country.

Bhupendra Yadav, Union Environment Minister

Every year, an average of 25 million people around the world are displaced due to storms, seasonal rains and sudden natural disasters. Policies and plans made today and in the years to come will affect the estimate of people being displaced due to factors such as climate change.