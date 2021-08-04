Why India Struggles to Win Olympic Gold Medals

TOKYO – On Wednesday, in a sumo hall where women are normally not allowed to enter the ring, Lovlina Borgohain punched all the girls. She spoke of her remote home state of Assam, known for its fine tea but also for an armed insurgency.

Most importantly, she fought in the Olympic welterweight boxing semifinals for India, the second most populous country in the world, which even by the most charitable count of calculations is missing from the Olympics. Aside from a winning streak in men’s hockey generations ago, India has won only one other gold in Olympic history, in shooting in 2008.

“I was 100% sure I would come home with the gold,” said Borgohain, who spent eight years away from home training, her father once plucking tea for a living.

Her opponent in Tokyo, Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli, may have had a shorter head, but her footwork was light and her punches powerful. Borgohain was overwhelmed, his lanky figure absorbing blow after blow, his hopes of serving as a gold medal for millions of Indian girls shattered.