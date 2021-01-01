Why India won the Oval Test: Jaspreet Bumrah was the real hero of the Indian cricket team with his historic victory over England in the Oval Test

Highlights India won the fourth Test at the Oval

England were caught by a big margin of 157 runs

Following the batsmen, the Indian bowlers showed strength

Until the last day of the fourth Test between India and England, both teams were level. The match could have gone any way. All three results were possible before the game started on the fifth day. But those two wickets of Bumrah pushed England completely back in the match, which is why we say there is no one like Jassi.

Bumrah broke England’s collarbone

When the fifth day’s play began, both openers looked in good shape. But Rory Burns was hit by a half-century as Shardul faced him, after which new batsman David Malan was run out. After lunch, India had to put pressure. Jadeja bowled Haseeb Hamid. Now captain Kohli handed the ball to Bumrah, on which he completed it completely. He took two wickets in the next two overs to break England’s back.

Pope throws the ball

Oli Pope, who scored 81 in the first innings, was a major obstacle to India’s victory. But in an incredible ball, Jassi spread his net. The ball quickly landed in the off-stump line. There was a large gap between the bat-pads, causing the ball to overturn on the leg-stump. Oli Pope’s innings was reduced to just two runs.

Then came the speed of a bullet like a yorker

Now four wickets had fallen for 146 runs. The responsibility of handling the English innings rested with the two most experienced batsmen on the team. But where was Bumrah going to stop? In his next over, he took out the Brahmastra. Johnny Bairstow was bowled by a familiar dangerous yorker. Bairstow had no answer to the ball, which fell into the route at a speed of 145 km / h. Went to the rescue, but he blew the stick before hitting the bat in time. The English wicketkeeper could not even open an account.

Kapil Dev’s record was broken, behind many veterans

Meanwhile, Jaspreet Bumrah became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets for India in a Test. He achieved this feat in the 24th Test of his career. Bumrah broke Kapil Dev’s record. Kapil, who led India to the 1983 World Cup, took 100 wickets in 25 Tests.

Stump break … Bumrah completes ‘century of wickets’ in Test cricket, says Sehwag

Fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets

24- Jaspreet Bumrah

25- Kapil Dev

28- Irfan Pathan

29- Mohammed Shami

30- Javagal Srinath

33- Ishant Sharma