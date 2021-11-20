Why India’s Farmers Are Protesting
After a year of persistent protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to their demands and said his government would repeal the agricultural laws enacted by his government to restructure the country’s agricultural sector.
It was not disputed that India’s earlier system, which encouraged farmers to grow large quantities of grain, needed to be fixed. The protesters feared that the haste with which the laws were passed and the breadth of the changes they made would cause crop prices to fall. Mr Modi’s government had argued that introducing a market force would help improve the system.
Who were the protesters?
Many of the protesters were members of the Sikh religious minority and came from the states of Punjab and Haryana. Farmers from other parts of the country marched in solidarity.
Their demonstrations have exposed the grim reality of inequality in most parts of the country.
More than 60 per cent of India’s 1.3 billion people are still dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, although the sector accounts for only 15 per cent of the country’s economic output. This belief was heightened when the coronavirus (or epidemic) pandemic spread across the country (or epidemic) adversely affected the urban economy and sent millions of workers back to their hometowns. Over the years, debt and bankruptcy have pushed farmers to a higher suicide rate.
What were they asking for?
The protesters challenged Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to reshape agriculture in India.
He called on Mr Modi to repeal legislation passed in September 2020 that would reduce the role of government in the agricultural sector and open up more space for private investors. The government has said the new laws will curb farmers and private investment and boost growth. But the farmers feared that the removal of state protection, which they already considered inadequate, would leave them at the mercy of a greedy corporation.
Government assistance to farmers, including the guarantee of some essential crops, helped India emerge from the famine of the 1960s. But with India liberalizing its economy in recent decades, Mr. Modi – who wants to nearly double the country’s economy by 2024 – has realized that such a large government role in agriculture is no longer sustainable.
However, the farmers claimed that they are also struggling with the existing protection. They feared that market-friendly legislation would eventually remove regulatory support and that a weak economy would reduce the chances of a separate livelihood.
