Why India’s Farmers Are Protesting

After a year of persistent protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to their demands and said his government would repeal the agricultural laws enacted by his government to restructure the country’s agricultural sector.

It was not disputed that India’s earlier system, which encouraged farmers to grow large quantities of grain, needed to be fixed. The protesters feared that the haste with which the laws were passed and the breadth of the changes they made would cause crop prices to fall. Mr Modi’s government had argued that introducing a market force would help improve the system.