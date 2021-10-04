Why India’s Parsi population is declining dramatically
UDVADA, India – From the porch of his century-old home, Khurshid Dastur has a front row seat to a tragedy he fears may be too late to reverse: helping build modern India. Slow extinction of people.
On the wall of his drawing room hangs portraits of ancestors who led prayer for generations of Zoroastrians, followers of Zoroastrianism, who survived Muslim persecution in Persia 1300 years ago and made India home . Outside, across a narrow alleyway, workers are once again renovating the majestic fire temple, where the marble has been cleaned and the stone on the exterior walls treated with chemicals to resist decay.
Around him, emptiness encroaches. Only one or two families remain inside the beautifully built houses in the adjoining streets. Moss grows on the walls of bricks and pillars. Weeds grow from arched windows.
Congregations live in some of those homes, Mr Dastur said, but many are too old and too weak to attend services.
“I am 21st in the tradition,” said 57-year-old Mr. Dastur, pointing to the portraits of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, all priests. “As long as I live my life and I pass my inheritance to my son, I doubt the last houses will even be open.”
The legacy of the Parsi community is deeply intertwined with the rise of modern India. Their dwindling numbers partly tell a story of how conservative religious precepts clashed with the early and rapid embrace of modern values.
Always a small decline in India’s vast population, the Parsi community quickly adapted to British colonial rule. Its merchant class forged relations with the diverse communities of India. After independence, they played important roles in science, industry and trade. The Parsis believe in affordable housing projects and scholarships and have led important institutions such as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the National Center for the Performing Arts.
Prominent Parsis include the founders of the giant Tata Group, as well as early members of the Indian independence movement, and the Indian National Congress, the once major political party. The most famous Parsi queen outside India may be singer Freddie Mercury, born Farokh Bulsara.
But the community’s population, which totaled 114,000 in 1941, is now around 50,000 by some estimates. The decline is so sharp that – as India considers measures to discourage more children in some states – the government has encouraged Parsi couples to have more children, apparently to little effect.
Walk into a Parsi business in Mumbai, which has the largest number of Parsis in India, and you will rarely see anyone under the age of 50. Parsi Restaurant has the feel of a senior citizens club.
According to local leaders, there are around 750 deaths a year and only about 150 births in that community in Mumbai. In Surat, another city where Parsis made a name for themselves, deaths have nearly tripled in the past three years, while births have remained few.
“When your numbers drop, where do you find the same number of people who excel in their fields?” Said Jehangir Patel, who edits Parsiana, one of the oldest magazines dedicated to the community.
The question of continuity also hangs over the most famous name of the Parsi community: the Tata family, which runs one of the world’s largest business empires.
Ratan Tata, the man at the top of the empire, is 83 years old. He never married and has no children.
“Quietly, what one has seen is the degradation of a community known for its excellence,” Mr. Tata said in an interview at his seaside home in Mumbai. “There have not been as many leaders. And when there have been leaders, there is no next generation. “
Mr Tata blamed the influence of conservatism on institutions such as the Bombay Parsi Panchayat, the body that manages the affairs of the community as well as thousands of apartments and other properties owned by Parsi trusts.
They strictly define who counts as a Parsi: those who have a Parsi father. Community leaders estimate that up to 40 percent of Parsi marriages take place with outsiders, but women who have chosen to do so are often ostracized. In some parts of the community, they lose privileges in the form of attending the funerals of their loved ones.
They also lose the right to live in affordable Parsi housing, a major advantage in Mumbai, where property prices keep rising. Parsi leaders fear that outsiders will do their bit in the community to take advantage of these benefits that undermine Parsi culture.
The history of the Tata family plays a role. In 1908, community elders took Mr. Tata’s grandfather to court to prevent his French wife from being recognized as a Parsi, starting a chain of precedent-setting events.
“We are shrinking as a race,” said Mr Tata. “And we have no one to blame but ourselves.”
Armaiti R., president of the Bombay Parsi Panchayat. Tirandaz said the high priest wanted to ensure that the changes “do not erode the religious practices of our faith.”
“The rules that should be relaxed,” he said, “were made only by those who are not loyal or proud of that religion, or find it lacking in its precepts.”
“I think if you can’t ‘conform’, then at least don’t try to ‘distort’ it to suit your sensibility,” said Ms Tirandaz.
As mitigating factors, some panchayat leaders point to westward migration and an increasing number of youth remaining unmarried.
Kanaaz Jusawala, a Parsi writer based in Mumbai, said that, for professional and independent Parsi women, staying single stems from a dilemma: the limited choice of partners within the community, and the frustration that comes from marrying outside.
“Personally, I’ve opted to be alone because the pool is small and finding a partner difficult,” she said.
For those getting married, the national government has offered support and stipends for older relatives to cover the cost of parental care. Parsis can get around $50 per month for each child under the age of 8, and $50 for parents above 60.
According to official figures, the program has barely made a dent in its eight years, supporting the birth of 330 children.
For Karmin and Yazad Gandhi, the program only changed their timing. The money proved to be a blessing during the Covid-19 outbreak, when Mr Gandhi – who organizes holiday tours in Europe – almost completely lost his income.
Ms. Gandhi, who works at a consulting firm, said that if the program hadn’t happened, she “wouldn’t have had another child so soon – maybe five years or so.”
Sarosh Bana, 65, a Parsi journalist who edits the publication Business India, cited the rising cost of living in places like Mumbai. Many Parsis would prefer to raise a child with high quality education inside a city rather than in large families in the suburbs.
“Parsis do not want any compromise in their standard of living and quality of life,” Mr. Bana said. “You won’t see many Parsis coming from the suburbs at 6 a.m. hanging outside the trains – they’re not prepared for it.”
Some Zoroastrians believe that the dwindling population would prompt the presence of a savior. Sri Dastur, priest of Udvada, one of the oldest and most sacred shrines of the faith, said that such a Messiah was predicted to appear in 2000, 2007, 2011 and 2020.
“Whenever he comes, it’s a treasure for us,” said Mr. Dastur, but he added, “we just can’t sit down.”
Mr Dastur, like many community leaders, believes that the population has passed a point of no return. He has stopped changing the minds of his fellow high priests. Instead he concentrates on running the temple. When he was a child, 35 full-time priests served the temple at Udvada. Now, there are seven.
Mr. Dastur has two daughters and a son, who is in class 10th in Mumbai, who is already a priest. He wonders what tradition he can carry on.
“What will he do when he comes here?” Mr Dastur says. “Because no one will be here.”
#Indias #Parsi #population #declining #dramatically
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.