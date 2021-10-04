Why India’s Parsi population is declining dramatically

Always a small decline in India’s vast population, the Parsi community quickly adapted to British colonial rule. Its merchant class forged relations with the diverse communities of India. After independence, they played important roles in science, industry and trade. The Parsis believe in affordable housing projects and scholarships and have led important institutions such as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the National Center for the Performing Arts.

Prominent Parsis include the founders of the giant Tata Group, as well as early members of the Indian independence movement, and the Indian National Congress, the once major political party. The most famous Parsi queen outside India may be singer Freddie Mercury, born Farokh Bulsara.

But the community’s population, which totaled 114,000 in 1941, is now around 50,000 by some estimates. The decline is so sharp that – as India considers measures to discourage more children in some states – the government has encouraged Parsi couples to have more children, apparently to little effect.

Walk into a Parsi business in Mumbai, which has the largest number of Parsis in India, and you will rarely see anyone under the age of 50. Parsi Restaurant has the feel of a senior citizens club.

According to local leaders, there are around 750 deaths a year and only about 150 births in that community in Mumbai. In Surat, another city where Parsis made a name for themselves, deaths have nearly tripled in the past three years, while births have remained few.

“When your numbers drop, where do you find the same number of people who excel in their fields?” Said Jehangir Patel, who edits Parsiana, one of the oldest magazines dedicated to the community.

The question of continuity also hangs over the most famous name of the Parsi community: the Tata family, which runs one of the world’s largest business empires.