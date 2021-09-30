Why is Amarinder’s announcement not to join BJP a stressful news for Rahul and Sonia? – Amarinder Singh’s statement clarifies how the Congress High Command raises tensions

Ahead of the Assembly elections, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced that he will leave the Congress. His announcement has increased the tension in the Congress. Amarinder Singh has removed Congress from his Twitter bio. Amarinder Singh also clarified that he is not joining the BJP. In such a scenario, there is speculation that Amarinder Singh may start his new party. If this happens, the trouble will increase for the Congress in the coming Assembly elections, how? Let’s find out-Events are changing rapidly in Punjab politics these days. On September 18, when Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister, the same day he announced that options were open for him and that he would take a decision at the right time.

Recently, when Amarinder Singh met Amit Shah in Delhi, the talk of him leaving the Congress and joining the BJP intensified. In a conversation with a news channel today, Amarinder made a big announcement and said that he would not stay in the Congress for long. Amarinder Singh also clarified that he is not joining the BJP. Which means it could happen that Amarinder will announce his new party in the next few days.

If you look at the strategy behind Amarinder’s statement, joining the BJP will not be a lucrative deal for him, but he may have to bear the loss. Amarinder is a staunch opponent of all three agricultural laws and had supported the farmers’ movement. There are a large number of farmers in Punjab in this movement who are supporting the Congress, so it would not be appropriate for Amarinder to take their grievances before the elections.

Now Amarinder has the option of starting a new party. Amarinder had once severed ties with the Congress in 1984 in protest of Operation Blue Star. Together with the Akalis, he formed the Akali Dal Panthic Party in 1991. In 1998, he merged his party with the Congress.

Now, if Amarinder resumes his new party, it will be a source of growing tension for the Congress. According to sources, the election was also discussed between Amit Shah and Amarinder Singh in Delhi. There is talk that the BJP may support Amarinder from outside in the upcoming elections. After breaking the alliance with the Akali Dal, the BJP is looking for a bigger face in Punjab, with the help of which it can become stronger in the elections. Also, if Amarinder forms a new party, the votes received by the Congress could be bitter.