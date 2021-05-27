Why Is Amazon in Entertainment?

This text is a part of the On Tech e-newsletter. You’ll be able to join right here to obtain it weekdays.

A number of folks will write good issues about Amazon’s technique with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the film studio that Amazon stated it could buy for $8.45 billion. However I wish to ask a extra fundamental query: Why?

Not why is Amazon shopping for MGM, which owns the rights to James Bond and “RoboCop.” Presumably, Amazon will use it to mine concepts for recent collection and flicks for its Prime Video streaming leisure service. No, I’m asking: Why does Amazon have a streaming video service in any respect?

Is video a valued perk for Prime members or a multibillion-dollar self-importance mission for Amazon?

On the uncommon events that Amazon executives have mentioned their targets for Prime Video, they’ve centered on the facility of loyalty. They are saying that together with a video service in Prime is another reason for folks to stay with Amazon’s membership program and really feel they’re getting good worth from each bundle transport at no added value and “Bosch” on demand. My colleague Karen Weise reported that households with Prime memberships sometimes spend $3,000 a yr on Amazon, greater than twice as a lot as households with out the membership, based on Morgan Stanley.

Amazon has stated that individuals who use Prime Video usually tend to renew their memberships every year or pay up in the event that they’re on free trial applications, they usually purchase extra merchandise from Amazon. However in his new guide about Amazon, the journalist and writer Brad Stone suggests this won’t be fully true.