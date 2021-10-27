Why is foreign instructor heavy on Dronacharya?

Rajendra Sajwan

In a few days, the number of Indian sports gurus honored with the Dronacharya Award is going to increase. Five seven or more names can be selected for the Dronacharya Award, which will be conferred by the President of the country. Although the sports awards are given on 29 August, this time the date has to be pushed due to the Tokyo Olympics and then the Paralympics.

There is a perception that the Indian game is turning around and our players are gearing up to make their winning streak across the world. The outcome of the Tokyo Olympic Games has also changed the thinking of the common Indian about Indian sportspersons. Along with this, thinking about foreign coaches is also changing. Till yesterday, many Indian sports lovers used to badmouth the foreign coaches and blame them for their poor performance, but now it is believed that foreign coaches can cross the road of Indian sports.

Though Indian coaches have been neglected for two to three decades and they are considered to be only helpers of foreigners but in some sports even today our own coaches are giving better results. Take wrestling for example. In wrestling, India has won seven Olympic medals after hockey and all the players who have won Olympic medals have been a tribute to our own akhadas and their master Khalifas. Still the trust of some wrestlers is increasing on foreign coaches but the truth is that foreigners paint their wrestlers on our wrestlers and tell their gifts to the made wrestlers.

Not only wrestling, all Indian sports are demanding to adopt foreign coaches. Especially, after the success of Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra, the illusion is being created that if you want to win a medal, then train with foreign coaches. Of course, foreigners will have something special. Maybe they have a magic lamp. But why did this lamp not burn in the case of shooters, boxers and others?

Of course, the big credit for improving Neeraj’s game goes to the foreigners. Neeraj himself has also accepted this and will continue to take knowledge from him in future also. But the biggest miracle has been seen in the performance of the hockey teams. Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams probably performed years ago like Tokyo. The men’s players were able to win medals after 41 years, thus increasing the faith of the foreign coaches of Indian hockey and Hockey India. Women players also performed wonderfully and their fourth place is also being described as a wonder of foreigners.

Sports federations like hockey, athletics, boxing, shooting etc. have made up their mind to give priority to foreign. The surprising thing is that even the sports which proved to be flop in the Olympics are not giving value to their coach. The Sports Ministry has indicated that in future also the role of foreign coaches will remain important. Then what will happen to your Dronacharyas? The logic of shedding money on games in which foreigners have failed is incomprehensible. So does our own Guru Khalifa exist just to get the Dronacharya Award? The question is also that if the government and sports federations are influenced by foreigners, why are they not entrusted with the responsibility of educating the players from the grassroots level?