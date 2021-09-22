Why is hiring for child care a huge struggle?

“I can’t compete with the sign-on bonus and pay $20 an hour at the amusement park,” said Ms. Mosfein, who has taken care of the children since the age of 12. “Even fast-food places are renting from $12 to $15 an hour here. I can’t because I can’t raise prices on my parents because we are all hurt.”

Last week, he lost an employee at an automotive factory. She has reduced the number of children she has by a third to 12, and says she is working far more than full-time Self.

She took home $18,000 last year after paying her bills and employees’ salaries. This year — with reduced attendance, an additional $4,500 spent on cleaning supplies and $1,000 spent trying to actually make rent — she expects to earn $14,000. Full-time tuition for a child is $756 per month, and he recently raised it to about $4 per week. But she knows her customers, who mostly work at a local Whirlpool plant or fast-food restaurant, can’t pay more than that.

“I got it, I was a single mom,” she said. “It’s something my city needs.”

The pandemic threatened to sabotage an already fragile child care system. Centers that managed to reopen after the lockdown were at first struggling with low enrollment – many parents were not comfortable sending children back. Workers have not always received masks and other protective gear, health care or risk pay.

“You have a situation where workers were already struggling, and then they are heavily pressured to work, not only with a lack of resources, but also in people for the well being of child care workers. There is concern and a lack of respect,” said Lee JE Austin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at the University of California, Berkeley.

Now that parents want to return to child care cannot find it, some are left without full-time coverage for the third consecutive school year.