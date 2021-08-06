Why Is It So Hard to Say Goodbye to New York City?



Even so, she misses the serendipity of New York. She remembers how she stumbled upon a yarn store near her apartment full of chatty knitters when she had just been out for a walk on a Sunday. “Finding these little communities in Manhattan was amazing,” she said. “The ability to walk lends itself to people who come and hang out. “

Charlotte Morgan, originally from New York and general counsel for Adore Me, an online lingerie company, had always envisioned such a New York life for her family. “My 6-year-old son knows all the subways by heart,” said Ms. Morgan, 38. “I was thinking of raising the kids running under the giant whale at the Natural History Museum on Sunday mornings.”

A few years ago, her husband was offered a great job at his company’s Houston office. At the time, Ms. Morgan couldn’t bear to leave. But when the opportunity presented itself again in the midst of the pandemic, she knew it was time to go.

It was not easy. “I hold onto the fact that Manhattan is the center of the universe a lot,” she said. In February, she went in search of a house in the suburbs of Houston. “When we were in the car and drove more than 10 minutes from downtown, I had a panic attack,” Ms. Morgan said. Eventually, the family settled in Houston Heights, near downtown. Their house shares an alley with a cafe and is near an emergency care center and a Pilates studio. “It gave me hope and belief that it won’t be a completely suburban existence,” she said.

But no existence, however urban, can reproduce New York. “Every time I see movies or shows or anything shot in New York City, it hurts,” said Zey Halici, who has moved with his family from Brooklyn to Venice, the Los neighborhood. Angeles, January 2021. “When I left the DC area in 2009 for a life changing and job opportunity in New York City, I never missed DC like I miss New York now.

Ms. Halici, 37, describes her current neighborhood as “hipster Williamsburg meets Coney Island.” She works in marketing in the alcohol industry and feels at home among the local creative class. But she’s spent a lot of time at a local cafe and bakery called Gjusta, as the atmosphere and, most importantly, the bagels remind Ms. Halici of her home.

“The new place is not the old one,” Ms. Loflin said. “You hopefully picked the new place for a reason, so your job isn’t to stay home and mourn New York City, but to go out and find what makes it work.”