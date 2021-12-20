Why is it useful, UP Bhail patient – Former IAS angry on Yogi government, people started making such comments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new slogan during the foundation stone laying of Ganga Expressway on Saturday. He had described UP Plus Yogi as very useful. Prime Minister Modi had also given the reason for Yogi’s usefulness. He said that earlier the businessman, businessman used to leave the house in the morning, then the family used to worry, when poor families went to work in other states, then they used to worry about illegal occupation of house and land. That’s why today the people of UP are saying – UP + Yogi, it is very useful.

Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also taken a dig at this slogan. He has also made a tweet regarding this. He wrote, ‘Who’s useful, UP Bhail patient.’ There are different reactions of people to the tweet of the former IAS. User Satyam Yadav writes, ‘Second time UP + Yogi = misuse. Hoibe chased out in 22.’ Kunal Gautam wrote, ‘On seeing Yogi, the same people are upset, whose digestion has been spoiled by Yogi. Keep burning and keep increasing your pressure, but only a yogi will come.

One user writes, ‘Recently Modi ji did a road-show in Kashi. But he was not seen wearing a mask during the entire journey. Toshi Shandilya user writes, ‘You need to get Ayushman Bharat insurance. Patients are treated free of cost under the scheme. A user named Advocate Vikas Singh Yadav wrote, ‘Amit + Narendra + UP + Yogi = useless’ One user wrote, ‘Sir, you have taken such a large number of degrees, yet how did your letter remain empty?’

One user wrote, ‘Why are you having trouble? Looks like you printed a lot of money in the job. Your number is also going to come soon. User Manish Sharma writes, ‘I don’t know where you are from. Looking at the work and development done in the last 5 years, I would not speak like this. I am in Gujarat and I am seeing this also. I don’t know which glasses you are wearing. User Ismail Akhtar writes, ‘Chowkidars will steal, Baba will do business, who looted who looted, they will decide what TV-newspapers will do, what is patriotism, now they will decide traitors, the country can never become a Vishwaguru, blind devotees.’

A user named Rahul Dubey wrote, ‘What was Uttar Pradesh before and what is it now? All this was happening because of the negligence of the bureaucracy. Earlier the condition of the state was very bad and now at least work is being done. One user wrote, ‘Wait a few days, there will be announcements to build a cowshed. This is the biggest advantage of the Yogi government.