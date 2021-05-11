Why Is New TV So Much Like Cable?

This text is a part of the On Tech publication. You possibly can enroll right here to obtain it weekdays.

There are fixed fights amongst highly effective digital firms over what streaming video apps seem on our lounge TV units. It reveals how the overlords of recent TV are falling into the identical dangerous habits as previous TV.

Let me clarify why fights over cash, energy and our private info are popping up throughout streaming leisure, and the way we’re caught within the center.

One root of the issue is that the streaming TV app methods resembling Amazon’s Hearth TV and Roku work virtually precisely like cable tv and never like smartphone apps. (Wasn’t streaming purported to free us from the annoyances of cable TV?)

I need us to recollect one factor: Streaming leisure is nice in so some ways, however the usual enterprise practices which can be creating round it are rotten. It’s turning what needs to be the easy pleasure of watching TV into an unpleasant mess.