Why is Rikers Island still open?
Over the past few months, Rikers Island has been the site of successive atrocities, this week with four members of a New York congressional delegation calling for its immediate closure. The most recent death was, a few weeks earlier, that of 24-year-old Asias “Izzy” Johnson, who had spent the past month trying to be released on bail and unsuccessfully in his final hours, his family claims, sought medical attention. Screaming in vain help.
Just two weeks ago, Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, while visiting prison with other elected officials, tried to hang herself from a bedsheet. Isabdul Karim on Sunday became the 11th person to die in custody at Rikers this year.
Mr Karim died in the middle of a medical emergency, as his lawyers said for weeks without proper care. He had reached the jail 31 days ago on a minor parole violation. But only 48 hours before her death, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law directing the practice to end the practice of detaining people for such crimes—including missing curfew or appointments with parole officers, or drug abuse. or failing an alcohol test. New York state was imprisoning people for these violations at rates nearly three times the national average, and advocates of criminal justice reform have long been pushing for change as a means of dealing with crises growing in recourse. as it was. Mr Karim would have been eligible for release only a few days after his death.
Located in one of the most forward-thinking cities on Earth, Rikers – slowly and then seemingly all at once – has joined the ranks of the world’s worst prisons, with its early history yielding far more promising results. has been suggested. The 400-acre island, which had been serving as a garbage dump, opened as a prison site in the early 1930s to replace the century-old peninsula to the south across the East River, another The island was on Blackwells, where vandalism was endemic. And what the one-time visiting Charles Dickens identified as “a useless madhouse”.
Writing in The Times in 1935, art critic Edward Alden Jewel described a companion set of murals planned for a long corridor in Rikers, one of them depicting the prisoner’s life as it were, “in every way forced to undergo a decline from,” and the second a dramatization of the New Deal’s crusade values.
“On this wall, we see the prisoner as a human being; more and more, even as a person,” he wrote, describing the images as “direct and opposed to the vicious system of the old.”
But it was the vicious system of the old that would eventually prevail. Overcrowding was already a problem in the 1950s and 60s. By the early 1970s, lawsuits alleging inhumane conditions were piling up. It wasn’t until the 2015 suicide of Kleif Brower, who was accused of stealing a backpack as a teenager (but never convicted) and forced into solitary confinement, that the prison was closed. The call became part of the mainstream conversation. Mayor Bill de Blasio did not initially join the chorus of people determined to produce this result. In early 2016, when he promoted his $2.5 billion plan for a streetcar to run along the Brooklyn-Queens waterfront, and oblivious to the inconsistency, he called the idea of shutting down the Rikers a “great concept” that would make it a big deal. Expenses wasted.
Meyer revised his stance only after a report by an independent commission led by Jonathan Lippman, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of New York State, built small community prisons around the city near courthouses and significantly reduced prison premises. Recommended a route to finish. population. The recommendations received great support during an election year for Mr. de Blasio, even as some reformists found them distressingly practical.
Four years after the release of the Lippmann Commission report, little progress has been made on the construction of small prisons that are meant to accommodate light and air and move beyond the architectural brutalities that characterize Rikers. Given the complexities of building anything in New York City, the report called for Rikers to be completed within a decade. Plans to rebuild a detention center in Brooklyn – where one of the biggest real-estate booms in the country has developed despite this – met with predictable resistance. So also planned a prison in the South Bronx.
The delayed opposition has come to the fore on two fronts, one led by NIMBY-ists and the other by Left advocates, who have demanded complete abolition of prisons. In addition, by the time the federal stimulus was passed, the city was running into a deficit of $9 billion. City officials say that now that those challenges have been overcome, contracts for new buildings should be registered by the end of this year.
I recently spoke with Judge Lippman about the prospects for an early completion at this moment of political change. Mr. Lippman has spoken to Eric Adams, New York’s next mayor, several times about Rikers. “She is absolutely committed to pulling it off,” Mr. Lippman told me. “We have to bring shovels to the field and do whatever it takes to cut the red tape,” he said. “But when you have a parallel track, every day there’s a place in crisis, it’s very hard to focus on building.”
The crisis is partly a function of the prison population being relegated as the pandemic slowed the functioning of the courts and a work among corrections officials in Rikers that led the city to recently sued the union. inspired to do. The lawsuit was dropped after the union agreed to discipline officers who pretended to be sick to avoid work.
“This is the moment,” said Mr. Lippmann. “That’s it. What’s happened in Riker’s only highlights over the past few months is that you have to move at lightning speed. It’s not simple. But it’s not nuclear science either.”
