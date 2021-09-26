Why is Rikers Island still open?

Over the past few months, Rikers Island has been the site of successive atrocities, this week with four members of a New York congressional delegation calling for its immediate closure. The most recent death was, a few weeks earlier, that of 24-year-old Asias “Izzy” Johnson, who had spent the past month trying to be released on bail and unsuccessfully in his final hours, his family claims, sought medical attention. Screaming in vain help.

Just two weeks ago, Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, while visiting prison with other elected officials, tried to hang herself from a bedsheet. Isabdul Karim on Sunday became the 11th person to die in custody at Rikers this year.

Mr Karim died in the middle of a medical emergency, as his lawyers said for weeks without proper care. He had reached the jail 31 days ago on a minor parole violation. But only 48 hours before her death, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law directing the practice to end the practice of detaining people for such crimes—including missing curfew or appointments with parole officers, or drug abuse. or failing an alcohol test. New York state was imprisoning people for these violations at rates nearly three times the national average, and advocates of criminal justice reform have long been pushing for change as a means of dealing with crises growing in recourse. as it was. Mr Karim would have been eligible for release only a few days after his death.

Located in one of the most forward-thinking cities on Earth, Rikers – slowly and then seemingly all at once – has joined the ranks of the world’s worst prisons, with its early history yielding far more promising results. has been suggested. The 400-acre island, which had been serving as a garbage dump, opened as a prison site in the early 1930s to replace the century-old peninsula to the south across the East River, another The island was on Blackwells, where vandalism was endemic. And what the one-time visiting Charles Dickens identified as “a useless madhouse”.