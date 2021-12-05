Why Is Russia Massing Troops on Its Ukraine Border?
MOSCOW – As the Kremlin deploys troops near Ukraine, it is signaling a major conviction: Russia is more concerned about the future of its southwestern neighbor.
In speeches, interviews and lengthy articles, President Vladimir V. Putin and his close aides have telegraphed a single fixation telegram to the former Soviet republic this year. The Kremlin claims that the Ukrainians are “one people” with the Russians, living in a failed state controlled by Western forces determined to divide and conquer the post-Soviet world.
The Ukrainians, who ousted a pro-Russian president in 2014 and are moving in favor of binding their country to Western institutions, will think very differently. But Mr Putin’s conviction found receptive ears among many Russians, who have closely linked themselves to Ukraine through generations of linguistic, cultural, economic, political and family ties. Now, with 175,000 Russian troops approaching Ukraine early next year, which Western officials fear may be a prelude to an invasion, the centuries-old shared history is long.
Mr. Putin’s tyranny may be the cold math of coercion, which indicates that the threat of war is real – a way for President Biden to force Russian spheres of interest in Eastern Europe. Mr Putin has said in recent days that Russia would seek “legal assurances” that Ukraine would not join the NATO alliance or organize more Western forces, and would hold a video conference with Mr Biden on Tuesday.
But for Mr Putin – and many other Russians – the nearly eight-year-old conflict with Ukraine is not just about geopolitics; It’s about the hurt national mentality, the historical injustice to justify. One of his former advisers, Gleb O. In an interview, Pavlovsky described the Kremlin’s approach to Ukraine as a “shock-wrapped shock” – the disintegration of the Soviet Union and the secession of a nation that the Russians have long viewed as mere expansion. Their own.
For many Ukrainians, Mr Putin’s appeal for a shared history is small but a hollow attempt to justify the country’s own heritage and do justice to its regional ambitions.
“They stole our past,” said Alona Getmanchuk, director of the New Europe Center, a pro-Western think tank in Kiev. “Now they are trying to steal our future.”
After Ukraine’s pro-Western revolution in 2014, Russia invaded and then annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, fueling the ongoing separatist war to the east of the country. Mr Putin has since sought to prevent Ukraine from turning west – and has expressed growing anger at the United States for training and assisting Ukrainian troops.
By using military force to bring Ukraine back into the Russian fold, Mr. Putin’s domestic situation will suffer, the survey suggests – one reason Russian analysts suspect Mr Putin will trigger an attack that is likely to cost a terrible price in Ukraine and Russian lives. But Mr Putin is convinced that the Russian and Ukrainian peoples have been unjustly and artificially divided, a fact widely shared in his country, even by Mr Putin’s opponents.
Other conflicts in the post-Soviet world have pitted one ethnic group against another, while the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been more complex. Ukrainian is the official language of Ukraine, but Russian – which is closely related – is still widely spoken.
Russians often see Kiev, now the capital of Ukraine and once the center of medieval Kevin interest, as the birthplace of their nation. Well-known Russian-language writers such as Nikolai Gogol and Mikhail Bulgakov came from Ukraine, as did Communist revolutionary Leon Trotsky and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zhelensky, now speaks Ukrainian publicly but first gained notoriety as a Russian-speaking comedian who performed in the former Soviet Union.
“One of the major problems pushing us into conflict is that Russian identity does not exist without Ukrainian identity,” said Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament who was the only MP to vote against Crimea’s annexation.
Mr Ponomarev then fled to Ukraine, where he obtained Ukrainian citizenship and is still alive.
Millions of Russians and Ukrainians have family members in each other’s countries, partly as a result of migration during the Soviet era, when Ukraine was an industrial powerhouse. Alexei A., a Russian opposition leader who was jailed earlier this year. Navalny spent her childhood summers in Ukraine, the birthplace of her father. While he was critical of Mr Putin’s aggressive foreign policy, Mr Navalny said in 2014 that he disagreed with the Ukrainian people “for whom it is a matter of principle to prove that we are different people.”
“I don’t see any difference between Russian and Ukrainian, not at all,” he said in a radio interview.
Emotions aside, the idea of a Western-friendly Ukraine as a security threat to Russia is widely shared in Russian foreign policy circles. Ivan Timofeev, program director of the government-sponsored Russian International Affairs Council, said NATO forces in Ukraine have made significant changes to the military balance, although the alliance is already on Russia’s border in the Baltic region and the Arctic.
“Even if it were Ukraine, the potential arena for military action would be very large,” Mr Timofeev said of NATO’s expansion. “The longer the front line, the less clear it will be where the attacks will come from.”
In an article last month for the Valdai Club, a foreign policy forum with close ties to the Russian government, Shri. Timofeev said a full-blown Russian invasion of Ukraine was unlikely, as it could lead to increased domestic discontent. Although Ukraine has always been a higher priority for Russia than the United States, he warns that Western sanctions and military assistance will make the Russian invasion much more expensive. He said that instead of launching a full-scale war, Russia’s military build-up was a sign to the West of Russia’s intense dissatisfaction with its growing influence in Ukraine.
“If the Russian people enthusiastically visit the reunification of Crimea for a variety of reasons, the great war is unlikely to receive such support,” Mr Timofeev wrote.
Yet, in Putin’s global and domestic politics, many Russians carry the emotional weight attached to Ukraine for their own ends. Mr Pavlovsky was a longtime adviser to the Kremlin until he went against Mr Putin in 2011, Ukraine said. It has now become a vehicle for Mr Putin’s ambition to resurrect Russia as a world power. In particular, this means talks with the United States – as demonstrated in recent weeks, Russia has pressured Washington to negotiate with Ukraine, although its military moves have led to fears of an invasion of the West.
Understand the growing tensions over Ukraine
“Ukraine is an area of strategic maneuvering to bring Russia back into strategic dialogue,” he said. Pavlovsky said. “He has a global interest, not a regional one.”
Domestically, the annexation of Crimea in the glittering Black Sea Peninsula in 2014 by Shri. Putin’s approval rating reached close to 90 percent. This year, the Kremlin has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine’s pro-Western leadership. Mr Putin opened the July article on why Ukrainians and Russians are “one people” and described their current divisions as “a major general disaster”.
He wrote that the West was trying to make Ukraine a “bridgehead against Russia”, as he claimed that the Poles and Austrians had tried to oust the Ukrainian people in earlier centuries. As evidence, Mr. Putin introduced trends in Ukraine, including laws promoting the use of the Ukrainian language, as well as the country’s deeper cooperation with Western forces.
“It would not be an exaggeration to say that the way of assimilation, the aggressive creation of an ethnically pure Ukrainian state against Russia, could be compared to the use of weapons of mass destruction against us in its consequences,” Mr Putin wrote. .
Affecting messaging. According to a survey conducted this year by the Independent Levada Center in Moscow, the share of Russians with a negative view of Ukraine rose to 49 percent in August from 31 percent in February.
In fact, Mr. Putin’s policies have led a large number of Ukrainians to turn against Russia, said Ms. Getmanchuk, director of a think tank in Kiev. According to the Razumkov Center, a research institute in Kiev, support among Ukrainians for NATO membership has increased to 54 percent this year, compared to 14 percent in 2012.
“Of course, it contributed to the development of Ukraine as a nation,” she said.
Alina Lobzina contributed to the report.
