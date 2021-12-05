Why Is Russia Massing Troops on Its Ukraine Border?

MOSCOW – As the Kremlin deploys troops near Ukraine, it is signaling a major conviction: Russia is more concerned about the future of its southwestern neighbor.

In speeches, interviews and lengthy articles, President Vladimir V. Putin and his close aides have telegraphed a single fixation telegram to the former Soviet republic this year. The Kremlin claims that the Ukrainians are “one people” with the Russians, living in a failed state controlled by Western forces determined to divide and conquer the post-Soviet world.

The Ukrainians, who ousted a pro-Russian president in 2014 and are moving in favor of binding their country to Western institutions, will think very differently. But Mr Putin’s conviction found receptive ears among many Russians, who have closely linked themselves to Ukraine through generations of linguistic, cultural, economic, political and family ties. Now, with 175,000 Russian troops approaching Ukraine early next year, which Western officials fear may be a prelude to an invasion, the centuries-old shared history is long.

Mr. Putin’s tyranny may be the cold math of coercion, which indicates that the threat of war is real – a way for President Biden to force Russian spheres of interest in Eastern Europe. Mr Putin has said in recent days that Russia would seek “legal assurances” that Ukraine would not join the NATO alliance or organize more Western forces, and would hold a video conference with Mr Biden on Tuesday.