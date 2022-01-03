Why is the justice repeatedly raising questions?

Chief Justice Justice NV Ramana has repeatedly raised the issue of the plight of the judiciary’s infrastructure in the recent past. His emphasis is on radical reform. Some time back, what he said in the presence of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju at the inauguration of the building of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court is in the news. He said, “Things related to the need for good infrastructure in the courts of India have always come to our mind later. Due to this mentality, even today the courts of our country are being run from old and broken buildings.

In such a situation, the courts have to face a lot of difficulties in discharging their roles effectively. Even before Justice Ramana, several Chief Justices drew the attention of the government to this issue. In 2016, Justice TS Thakur, the then Chief Justice of India, on one occasion got emotional while discussing pending court cases, vacant judicial posts and infrastructure problems. 4.4 crore cases are pending in the courts of the country.

what’s up

The total sanctioned strength of judicial officers in the country is 24,280. At present only 20,143 court rooms are available. Of these, 620 halls are on rent. At present, 2,423 rooms are being constructed. Talking about residential units, only 17,800 units are available for judicial officers, of which 3988 are on rent. Women toilets in about 26 per cent of district courts do not have water. The facilities associated with the use of disabled citizens are negligible. Only two percent of the courts have special access roads for the convenience of the visually impaired citizens. Guidelines have been installed in only 20 percent of the courts. The required helpdesk is available only in 45% of the courts. 68 per cent courts do not have separate record rooms to store documents. There is no library in 50% of the courts.

emphasis on need

Court infrastructure includes the buildings and their premises attached to courts, courts, tribunals and lawyers’ chambers. All the resources which prove helpful in ensuring timely outcome of judicial process and judicial system come under this purview. These include the complete infrastructure related to digital and human resources. Adequate and quality judicial infrastructure is one of the most basic and first needs of judges, lawyers and judicial officers. According to the ‘National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms’, adequate availability of judicial infrastructure is the first condition to reduce the problem of delay in justice and pending litigation. The National Court Management System (NCMS), set up by the Supreme Court Lara, is of the view that the physical, personnel and digital infrastructure of the judicial system is directly related to the number of pending cases. Only a third of the lower courts in the country have digital facilities. Due to this, there has been an increase of 19 percent in the number of cases pending in courts since March 2020 due to the blockades brought about by Kovid-19.

Why infrastructure lags behind

The infrastructure problems in the judicial system are seen in the context of the absence of a special budget for the judicial branches. Justice Ramana has said on several occasions that there has never been enough institutional attention given to the judiciary. This is also reflected in the budgetary allocation to the judicial branch. The budgetary allocation of the Center and the states for the judicial system is less than one percent of the GDP. According to the recently released ‘India Justice’ report, the average annual expenditure on judiciary in India was just 0.08 per cent of GDP between 2011-12 and 2015-16. However, following the recommendations of the 13th and 14th Finance Commissions, the central government slightly increased the allocation. But it proved to be like cumin in the mouth of a camel. Later it was reduced. In the year 2019-20, the budget allocation was reduced from Rs 990 crore to Rs 762 crore.

Amount received but not used

Finance is not the only reason for the current crisis. Lack of full utilization of funds allocated for specific infrastructure schemes is also one of the reasons. In the last few years, under centrally sponsored schemes, the Center has provided full funds for settlement of infrastructure related problems in lower courts. Between 1993 and 2020, the Center had released an amount of Rs 7460.24 crore to the states for district courts. This amount is different from the 40 percent share of the states in the central plan. A large part of the allocated amount remained unutilized. In the year 2019-20, out of Rs 981.98 crore allocated to the states, five states could jointly spend only 84.9 crore.

what the experts say

The judge-population ratio in India is lower than the international standard. In the year 2000, there were 14 judges per 10 lakh population. It increased to 21 in 2021. This figure is 147 in China and 102 in America. The experience has been that the central and state governments have only made up the financial allocation for the judicial structure.

Justice BS Chauhan, Chairman, 21st Law Commission of India

The entire process of consultation and coordination for the infrastructure work is very tedious and time consuming. There seems to be a lack of coordination between the state and the centre. There has been a proposal to set up a National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation. Maybe after its formation, the situation will improve.