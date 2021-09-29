Why is the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan likely to remain in power?
TOKYO – When people think of predetermined elections these days, they look to Russia or Iran or Hong Kong. But in Japan, a parliamentary democracy and the world’s third-largest economy, a single party has ruled for all but four years since 1955, and most hope to win a general election by the end of November.
So on Wednesday, when the Liberal Democratic Party chooses a successor to the unpopular prime minister and party chief Yoshihide Suga, it will almost certainly anoint the prime minister who will lead Japan into the new year.
But why, in a country with free elections, where voters have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the coronavirus and the Olympics, can the Liberal Democratic Party remain so confident of victory?
They are good at resizing.
Liberal Democrats try to be everything to all people.
The party was formed in 1955, three years after the end of the post-war American occupation of Japan. Yet America had a hand in its gesture.
Fearing that Japan, in which the left-wing labor movement was growing, might be thrown into a communist orbit, the CIA urged several rival conservative factions to come together.
“They didn’t necessarily like or resemble each other, but they were involved in a mega-party,” said Nick Kapur, associate professor of history at Rutgers University.
The new Liberal Democratic Party saw Japan’s rapid growth during the 1960s and 1970s, which helped consolidate its power. And over the decades, it has turned into one big tentacle, as reflected this week in candidates seeking the party’s top spot.
Sane Takaichi, 60, is a staunch conservative. 64-year-old Fumio Kishida is a liberal who talks of the “new capitalism”. Seiko Noda, 61, supports greater rights for women and other groups. Taro Kono, 58, wants to eventually end the nuclear power industry.
Such variation helps explain the longevity of the Liberal Democrats. If voters get tired of one version of the party, it goes in the other direction. Party leaders have also cleverly chosen the policy views of the opposition.
Miko Nakabayashi, a professor of social sciences at Waseda University in Tokyo, likened the party to the Amazon. “You can find anything to buy, and they’ll deliver it to your house,” she said. So people don’t need any opposition party to buy anything else.
The opposition is weak.
A dozen years ago, Japan’s opposition Democratic Party won a landslide victory. This was only the second time the Liberal Democrats had lost. But it turned out that voters were not ready for such a change.
The new government said it would break the “iron triangle” between the Liberal Democrats, the bureaucracy and vested interests. While voters recognized the problems with that system, “they appreciate competent bureaucracy in general,” said Shinju Fujihira, executive director of the program on US-Japan relations at the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs at Harvard University.
The Democrats’ promise to close a US base on Okinawa also proved difficult to fulfill. He stuck to a plan to raise consumption taxes, and he insisted on a stronger yen and cutting infrastructure spending, policies that hindered economic growth.
Then came the nuclear meltdown at Fukushima in 2011, triggered by an earthquake and tsunami. The government’s mishandling of the disaster sealed the public’s perception of it as an embroiled party, and the opposition has struggled to recover ever since.
In recent years, the Democratic Party has split and new opposition parties have formed, making it difficult for any one of them to gain the attention of voters.
The opposition’s brief time in power “left a big mark”, said Miria Solis, co-director of the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution.
Liberal Democrats do not win alone.
Since 1999, the Liberal Democrats have partnered with another party, Comito, which has helped keep them in power.
The Komito is the political branch of a religious movement, the Ska Gakkai, which was founded in the 1960s and can regularly cast a slew of votes.
In Japan’s bipartisan election system, voters select an individual candidate in some districts and a list of party candidates in others. The Liberal Democrats and Comito strategically choose which candidates they support, effectively swapping votes.
The parties make an odd pairing: Mainstream Liberal Democratic policy is about enhancing Japan’s military capabilities, while Komeito has little.
But Komito knows that partnerships have practical benefits.
“To maintain power, if you just continue to assert your ideologies, it will not work,” said Hisashi Inetsu, a Komito member of parliament from Hokkaido, who said the Liberal Democratic Party supported him in three elections. Had given.
There may also be financial incentives for such vote-swapping. Amy Catlinack, assistant professor of politics at New York University, analyzed districts where the parties closely coordinate.
Using a colloquial term for targeted government spending for local constituencies, he said, “We learned that the LDP and Komito are using pork to reward places where supporters vote for the other party. are.”
Depression helps.
In many ways, the Liberal Democrats benefit from voter apathy.
When the party suffered its rare defeat in 2009, the turnout was 69 per cent. When she returned to power in 2012, less than 60 percent of the electorate showed up.
Independents don’t see much advantage in voting. “They won’t mobilize if the opposition has nothing to offer them,” said Richard Samuels, an expert in Japan who directs the Center for International Studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Inertia prevails in a country where trains run on time, everyone has access to health care and now, the initially slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout is beginning to be higher than in other wealthy countries.
“It’s not that good right now, but it could have been worse,” said Shihoko Goto, senior associate for Northeast Asia at the Wilson Center in Washington. “‘Stay the course’ is not as appealing to many people.”
Makiko Inoue and HIkari Hida contributed to the research.
