Why is the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan likely to remain in power?

TOKYO – When people think of predetermined elections these days, they look to Russia or Iran or Hong Kong. But in Japan, a parliamentary democracy and the world’s third-largest economy, a single party has ruled for all but four years since 1955, and most hope to win a general election by the end of November.

So on Wednesday, when the Liberal Democratic Party chooses a successor to the unpopular prime minister and party chief Yoshihide Suga, it will almost certainly anoint the prime minister who will lead Japan into the new year.

But why, in a country with free elections, where voters have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the coronavirus and the Olympics, can the Liberal Democratic Party remain so confident of victory?