Why Is There a Blue Crab Shortage in Maryland?



“We send our children to school, we send them to university,” he said. “A person doesn’t go to high school, elementary school or community college for a certain type of fishing and becomes a waterman. Your kids aren’t learning to pick crabs. Seasonal workers, he said, have traditionally filled a critical labor shortage.

Heather Mizeur, a Democratic congressional candidate for a district on Maryland’s east coast, said the Biden administration can help alleviate the labor shortage by allowing more temporary visas. “The seafood industry here on the shore is in desperate need of a reliable workforce to process the crabs our boatmen harvest,” Ms Mizeur said in an email.

While crabbers in the upper Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore are having better luck with their supply this year, Brown said the Potomac River fishery hasn’t produced a lot of crab. The blue catfish has become an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay, feeding on crabs.

“It really looks like the perfect storm,” said Mr. Mills, of True Chesapeake Oyster Company.

In Baltimore, restaurateur John Minadakis said the smell of steamed crabs typically fills the air in the summer, and rising prices hamper restaurants as they try to return.

“It hurts us at a terrible time,” he said. “Summer is crab season in Baltimore. There is nothing quite like it, sitting outside with your friends cracking crab and drinking local beers. It’s a Maryland hobby.

Mr Minadakis, owner of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, said he needs to increase the price of his crab cakes and lower the price of drinks to offset the increased costs for his blue-collar customers who buy them together.

“The only option that has never occurred to me is to change the recipe, because my dad created the recipe 47 years ago,” he said. “When you think of Jimmy’s, you think of crab cakes. “