Why is there a delay in getting money in the account of farmers, when will the amount come? know everything

The 10th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is being awaited for a long time. It was being said about the 10th installment coming in the account of crores of farmers on 15th December, but now this date has been changed. Some media reports say that today the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi can come. PM Narendra Modi can release the amount of 10th installment today. Let us know why there is a delay in getting the amount.

Will the installment be released today

Right now the date of arrival of 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has not been announced by the Central Government, but messages related to it have been sent to some farmers. If this happens, then 9016140 farmers of Madhya Pradesh and 3960098 farmers of Chhattisgarh will be benefitted directly. Document verification of farmers has been done. Along with this, the status of farmers has also been updated. Now just waiting for the installment to come. Let us tell you that the farmers will get the last installment of this year only this month.

Why installment can be released today

In fact, today PM Modi is going to address the online function in the agriculture program organized by the Gujarat government on natural farming methods. During this 5000 farmers will participate, during this it is expected that a big announcement can be made regarding the ’10th installment of the farmer’.

What about the status of farmers?

On checking the status, ‘Rft Signed by State For 10th Installment’ is written in it. Apart from this, FTO (Fund Transfer Order) is seen written in the status of some farmers. Which means that after document verification, money is now ready to be transferred to the account. If any mistakes are not found in your bank details, Aadhar card and other documents then money will be sent to the account soon.

You can check status like this