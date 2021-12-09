Why is there a ruckus about the award?

Atmaram Bhati

It has become a common thing these days to create a ruckus about any award being given in the country and the world. Whoever does not get it, he and his supporters start an endless debate by pointing fingers at the selectors of that award and the criteria of selection. We find such evidence not in any one field but in any award given in the field of literature, social service, sports and science.

On the last day of November, Argentine and football club PSG striker Lionel Messi was given the Ballon d’Or as the best footballer in the world’s most prestigious individual football award, while Portugal and Manchester City’s leading players Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City were in the race. Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Tony Cruz and the German media created a ruckus by publicly expressing their opinion on the award given to Messi.

Ronaldo said that Lionel Messi stole Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and the Ballon d’Or award from him. A Ronaldo fan’s account, Kistiano Ronaldo-The Legendary whom Ronaldo also follows, also wrote a comment on Messi’s award, regretting receiving the award.

At the same time, Real Madrid’s Toni Cruz said that the decision to honor Messi with football’s best individual award was not justified. This time the award should have been given to Karim Benzema of Real Madrid. The German media even called it a scandal when Messi was awarded the award this year and wrote that Lewandowski had been duped.

If we look at the figures, then it is natural to create an uproar over the award given to Messi for the 7th time. Football lovers and players are shocked and upset that Lewandowski’s performance was better than Messi in the last season, yet why Messi was chosen. In such a situation, it is natural to ask that on what basis this jury gave Messi the highest marks.

There is no doubt that there is no doubt about the procedure followed for the selection of the award. Because the editorial team of France Football, which gives the award, makes a jury to select the best player for this award, they include 30 international players and journalists from football playing countries. Which out of all the players, on the basis of their performance, gives 5 points to the best player, 4 points to the second, 3 points to the third, 2 points to the fourth and 1 point to the fifth. Then the player who gets the most points by adding up the points given by each member is considered the winner.

But doubts arose because Poland’s Lewandowski had a strong claim last season according to statistics. Lewandowski’s performance was better than 6-time winner Messi and 5-time winner Ronaldo of this award. Lewandowski scored 64 goals, 9 assists and 2 titles in 54 matches. Messi scored only 41 goals, 17 assists and 2 titles in 56 matches and Ronaldo scored only 43 goals, 6 assists and 1 title in 60 matches. But on what basis the selectors still chose Lionel Messi as the best by giving 613 points, it was beyond comprehension. While Lewandowski is second with 580 points, Chelsea’s Jorginho is third with 460 points, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is fourth with 239 points and Ronaldo is sixth with 435 points.

When Messi was chosen by the selection committee, then creating a ruckus for a player like Ronaldo cannot be said to be a right move. Ronaldo, who has been given this award five times and who has also tried to create controversy, should have shown sportsmanship. Due to which the image of the world’s most prestigious award does not get spoiled in front of sports lovers.

Perhaps Messi, who scored 41 goals last season and led Argentina to the Copa America title to a jury of 30 players and journalists who chose the winner of the award, may have also become the first choice because Messi may have been behind him in figures rather than Levondowski. But the thrill that Levondowski has created in the hearts of the people with the spectacular performance on the field is yet to be done. This seems to be the reason why Messi managed to win this award for the seventh time, beating Ronaldo, Levondowski and Kyari Benzema.