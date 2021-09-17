Why is Washington worried about stablecoins?
Stablecoins may be the most ironic name of the crypto era, at least in the eyes of many Washington regulators and policymakers.
These digital currencies promise to maintain their value, which is typically pegged to a government currency such as the dollar or euro, by relying on stable financial backing such as bank reserves and short-term loans. They are exploding in popularity because they are a practical and inexpensive way to transact in cryptocurrency. Stablecoins have gone from virtual non-existence to a more than $120 billion market in just a few years, with the bulk of that growth over the past 12 months.
But many dollars and cents cash money is made like a slightly riskier investment than they claim. And so far, they are slipping through regulatory cracks.
The rush to oversee stablecoins — and the industry’s push to either avoid regulation or move on its profitable side — could be the most important conversation in the Washington financial circle this year. How officials handle sticky questions about a relatively new phenomenon will set the precedent for a technology that is likely to last and grow, effectively writing the first draft of a rulebook that will govern the future of money. .
The debate over how to treat stablecoins is also inevitably intertwined with another heated conversation: whether the Federal Reserve should offer its own digital currency. The Fed’s offering could compete with private sector stablecoins by virtue of its characteristics, and the industry is already gearing up for the possibility.
Below are what stablecoins are, why they can be risky, possible regulatory solutions and the government’s possible next steps when it comes to policing them.
What is a stablecoin?
A stablecoin – a coin of stable value, if you are feeling reasonable – is a type of cryptocurrency usually tied to the current government-backed currency. Stablecoins hold a bundle of assets, usually short-term securities such as cash, government debt or commercial paper, in order to promise holders that every $1 they put in will be worth $1.
Stablecoins are useful because they allow people to transact more seamlessly in cryptocurrencies that act as investments, such as bitcoin. They form a bridge between old world money and new world crypto.
But many stablecoins are backed by types of short-term debt, which are prone to bouts of volatility, which means it can be difficult or impossible to trade in times of trouble. Despite the somewhat volatile backing, stablecoins themselves promise to act like perfectly safe holdings.
This makes them the type of financial product “macroeconomic disasters usually come with,” said Morgan Ricks, a Vanderbilt University Law School professor and former policy advisor to the Treasury Department. “The stakes are really, really high here.”
That said, some people – including George Selgin, director of the Center for Monetary and Financial Options at the Cato Institute – argue that because stablecoins are used as a specific currency and not as an investment, they are investors. May be less prone to walk with Try to withdraw all your money at once. Even if their support is questioned, people may not want the potential taxes and paperwork that comes with converting stablecoins to real dollars.
Given that the technology is so nascent, it’s hard to know which is right. But regulators are worried they may find the hard way out.
Are they all equally risky?
Stablecoins are not all created equal. The largest stablecoin, Tether, says that based on recent disclosures, about half of it is invested in a type of short-term corporate debt called commercial paper. The commercial paper market thawed in March 2020, forcing the Fed to take steps to fix things. If these kinds of vulnerabilities recur, it could be difficult for Tether to quickly convert its holdings into cash to meet withdrawals.
Other stablecoins claim different backing, giving them different exposures. But there are big questions about whether stablecoins actually hold the reserves they claim.
The company Circle said that its USD Coin, or USDC, was backed 1:1 by cash-like holdings – but then in July it disclosed that its 40 percent stake was actually US Treasury, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, corporate Bond and the municipality. loan. A Circle representative said the USDC will, as of this month, hold all reserves in cash and in the short-term US government treasury.
The Attorney General of New York conducted an investigation into one cryptocurrency exchange, Tether and Bitfinex, alleging that Tether had at one point obscured what was in the stablecoins. The companies’ agreement with the state included a good and transparency reform.
Tether said in a statement that it has never denied redemption and that it has amended its disclosure in light of the investigation by the New York Attorney General.
The general thread is that, without standard disclosure or reporting requirements, it’s hard to know what’s behind a stablecoin, so it’s hard to predict just how much risk it carries.
It is also difficult to track how stablecoins are being used.
Securities and Exchange Commission chief Gary Gensler said, “Stablecoins “could facilitate those seeking to address many of the public policy goals associated with our traditional banking and financial systems: anti-money-laundering, tax compliance, ban and so on.” Senator Elizabeth Warren in a letter this year.
What can regulators do?
The problem with stablecoins is that they tend to slip through regulatory cracks. They are not classified as bank deposits, so the Fed and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have limited ability to oversee them. The SEC has certain rights if they are defined as securities, but this is a subject of active debate.
State-level regulators have managed to exercise some oversight, but the fact that significant offerings — including Tether — are based overseas, could make it difficult for the federal government to exercise authority. Regulators are now looking at their options.
What are the next steps of the government?
The Treasury, the Fed and other financial oversight bodies have a few options. It’s unclear what they’ll choose, but the issue is clearly top-notch: The president’s working group on financial markets, anchored by the Treasury, is expected to release a report on the subject soon. An upcoming Fed report on central bank digital currencies could also touch on stablecoin risks.
Some of the top regulatory options include:
Designate them as systematically risky. Because stablecoins are intertwined with other important markets, the Financial Stability Oversight Council may designate them a systematically risky payment system, making them subject to stricter oversight.
While the market may no longer be large enough to count as a systemic risk, the Dodd Frank Act gives regulators the ability to apply that designation to payment activity if it turns out to be a threat to the system in the future. . If that happens, the Fed or other regulators will need to come up with a plan to deal with the risk.
Treat them as if they were securities. The government could also label some stablecoin securities, which would bring in larger disclosure requirements. Mr Gensler told lawmakers during a recent hearing that stablecoins “There may well be securities,” which would give his institution broad oversight.
-
“Stablecoins don’t seem new,” said Greg Gelginis, who focuses on financial markets and regulation at the Center for American Progress. “I see them as either an unregulated money market mutual fund or an unregulated bank.”
Treat them like they are a bank. Given the flaws in money fund oversight, many financial regulation enthusiasts would prefer to view stablecoins as bank deposits. If this happens, the tokens could be subject to oversight by a bank regulator, such as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Mr. Gelzinis said. They could also potentially benefit from deposit insurance, which would protect individuals if the company backs stablecoins.
Try to compete with central bank digital currency. Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell has indicated that trailing stablecoins could be an appeal of a central bank digital currency – a digital dollar that, like paper money, links directly to the Fed.
“If you have a digital US currency, you will not need stable coins, you will not need cryptocurrencies. I think that is one of the strong arguments in favor of it,” Mr. Powell said during testimony this year .
But how the central bank digital currency is designed will be crucial to whether it succeeds in replacing stablecoins. And industry experts point out that as stablecoin users prioritize privacy and independence from the government, a new form of government-backed currency may do little to replace them.
Collaborate internationally. If there is one point in the conversation that everyone agrees on, it is that different jurisdictions will need to collaborate to make stablecoin regulation work. Otherwise, coins may go overseas if faced with unattractive oversight in a given country.
The Financial Stability Board, a global oversight body, is working on establishing stablecoin-related standards and plans for cooperation, aiming for final adoption in 2023.
