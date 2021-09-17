Why is Washington worried about stablecoins?

This makes them the type of financial product “macroeconomic disasters usually come with,” said Morgan Ricks, a Vanderbilt University Law School professor and former policy advisor to the Treasury Department. “The stakes are really, really high here.”

business and economy Updates Sep 17, 2021, 4:06 PM ET

That said, some people – including George Selgin, director of the Center for Monetary and Financial Options at the Cato Institute – argue that because stablecoins are used as a specific currency and not as an investment, they are investors. May be less prone to walk with Try to withdraw all your money at once. Even if their support is questioned, people may not want the potential taxes and paperwork that comes with converting stablecoins to real dollars.

Given that the technology is so nascent, it’s hard to know which is right. But regulators are worried they may find the hard way out.

Are they all equally risky?

Stablecoins are not all created equal. The largest stablecoin, Tether, says that based on recent disclosures, about half of it is invested in a type of short-term corporate debt called commercial paper. The commercial paper market thawed in March 2020, forcing the Fed to take steps to fix things. If these kinds of vulnerabilities recur, it could be difficult for Tether to quickly convert its holdings into cash to meet withdrawals.

Other stablecoins claim different backing, giving them different exposures. But there are big questions about whether stablecoins actually hold the reserves they claim.

The company Circle said that its USD Coin, or USDC, was backed 1:1 by cash-like holdings – but then in July it disclosed that its 40 percent stake was actually US Treasury, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, corporate Bond and the municipality. loan. A Circle representative said the USDC will, as of this month, hold all reserves in cash and in the short-term US government treasury.

The Attorney General of New York conducted an investigation into one cryptocurrency exchange, Tether and Bitfinex, alleging that Tether had at one point obscured what was in the stablecoins. The companies’ agreement with the state included a good and transparency reform.