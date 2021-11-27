Why is your name intimidated by the Muslim community? The question was asked to Yogi Adityanath, such an answer was received

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Yogi has made it clear that he will tie up with like-minded parties in these elections. This is not the first time that the party has put Yogi forward, before this, Yogi was a big face in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2017 assembly elections and he held frequent rallies. This was the reason why BJP got a landslide victory in the state.

An old interview of Yogi Adityanath is going viral amidst political turmoil. In this interview, he was asked a question about the Muslim community. In this he was asked, ‘Why is there so much fear in your name in the Muslim community, sect? If our society is afraid of your name, is it okay?’ Yogi replied with a smile, ‘Look, criminals must be afraid of my name. If a person is fine, why would he fear my name? This happens only with criminals.

Yogi Adityanath further says, ‘We have always wanted peace in the state. If you are talking about the feeling of fear in a particular community, then you should ask them. Because whoever is right will never be afraid of me. If someone is a criminal, he will be afraid of every right person. That’s why I feel that if a particular community is afraid of me, then it will not be right to say that.’

Why don’t you celebrate Eid? Yogi Adityanath had replied, ‘My faith is with me. Why do I forcibly hypocrisy? Wherever I have faith, I will do that. I am not one of those people who secretly vaccinate, wear a ponytail and then go to the convention and make people spin with a round cap. If I vaccinate, I will vaccinate only. If I tie a thread of protection, I will tie a thread of protection. My politics is clear that if I do not wear a round cap, I will not. I will do whatever I want to do.