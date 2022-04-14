Sports

Why Juwan Howard makes sense as Lakers’ next coach

Save your Nick Nurse, Mark Jackson and Doc Reverse Hot Tex. None of the three are fit to be the Lakers’ next head coach. The perfect man for the job, Juan Howard, lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and is already rumored to be a candidate.

But why Howard, who spent six seasons as an assistant to the Miami Heat before taking over as head coach of Michigan in 2019?

Easy: After two frustrating seasons in a row, including a 2021-22 campaign, which OutKick founder Clay Travis called “an endless disaster,” the Lakers need someone to give them some insight into both their front office and their roster.

Michigan head coach Juan Howard reacts after beating Tennessee in a college basketball game in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

(AP Photo / Darren Cummings)

Inter Howard, whose most memorable Michigan moment was in February when his hand met Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Crabenhoft in a postgame handshake line, was a one-sided love tap that was the most talked about example of a hand-to-hand in the country. Face-to-face fights – at least until Will Smith says “grab my beer” at the Oscars in late March.

Led by Howard, the Lakers season will end either in the title or on the cutting room floor. Either way, someone is buying that script and they are casting Will Smith in a very credible role as head coach. After all, Smith has experience in both comedy and drama, featuring LeBron James for any team.

Michigan head coach Juan Howard leads his team in the first half of the NCAA College basketball game against Wisconsin on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin won 77-63.

(AP Photo / Andy Suite)

Now that we’ve mentioned this, does Smith have a strange resemblance to Howard?

And yet, Howard himself is accustomed to the spotlight. He was a prominent member of the Fab Five, arguably the most popular college hoops team in the last 30 years. So for the 49-year-old coach of Los Angeles, Glitz and Glamor are unlikely to shine too brightly.

Michigan head coach Juan Howard during the first half of the NCAA College basketball game against Tarleton State, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Ann Arbor in Mitch.

(AP Photo / Carlos Osorio)

And if they did, who wouldn’t want to see a little more slapstick comedy?

