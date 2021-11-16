Why Kyle Rittenhouse No Longer Faces a Gun Possession Charge

Kenosha, Vis. – On Monday, a judge in the Kyle Rittenhaus murder trial dismissed the teenager’s possession of a gun because defense attorneys argued he did not violate state law in question because of his age and the length of his semi-automatic barrel. Rifle

Judge Bruce Schroeder’s decision, delivered shortly before the closing of the statement, settled the Byzantine legal dispute over Wisconsin law that began after Mr. Rittenhaus was accused of shooting two men and injuring a third during a riot in Kenosha last year.

Mr Rittenhaus is still facing five serious charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, which carries a possible life sentence. The jury will begin deliberations on Tuesday morning.

On August 25, 2020, Wisconsin law did not prohibit Mr. Rittenhaus from carrying a military-style semiautomatic rifle, with the defense arguing that the possession of the gun was illegal. His successful argument depended in part on Smith’s facts. & Wesson M&P 15 He has a 16-inch-long barrel around his shoulder.