Why Kyle Rittenhouse No Longer Faces a Gun Possession Charge
Kenosha, Vis. – On Monday, a judge in the Kyle Rittenhaus murder trial dismissed the teenager’s possession of a gun because defense attorneys argued he did not violate state law in question because of his age and the length of his semi-automatic barrel. Rifle
Judge Bruce Schroeder’s decision, delivered shortly before the closing of the statement, settled the Byzantine legal dispute over Wisconsin law that began after Mr. Rittenhaus was accused of shooting two men and injuring a third during a riot in Kenosha last year.
Mr Rittenhaus is still facing five serious charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, which carries a possible life sentence. The jury will begin deliberations on Tuesday morning.
On August 25, 2020, Wisconsin law did not prohibit Mr. Rittenhaus from carrying a military-style semiautomatic rifle, with the defense arguing that the possession of the gun was illegal. His successful argument depended in part on Smith’s facts. & Wesson M&P 15 He has a 16-inch-long barrel around his shoulder.
Mr. Rittenhaus was charged with felony criminal mischief for illegally possessing a dangerous weapon as a minor, and received a relatively short sentence. But the jury would have confirmed the allegations, said Steven Wright, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, if he had ignored the more serious calculations but would have found Mr. Rittenhaus guilty of something.
“A compromising jury may not have a gun charge as an alternative,” he said. Wright wrote in an email.
Michael O’Hair, a law professor at Marquette University Law School, wrote in an email that dismissing a gun possession charge would allow the jury to understand that the plaintiff generally overreached his allegations.
Judge Schroeder told the jury on Monday that he could consider some less serious allegations than those made by Mr. Rittenhaus on all sides. For example, magistrates can convict him of second-degree intentional homicide instead of a high-profile charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
Open gun ownership is legal for adults in Wisconsin, but state law prohibits minors from carrying a gun, except in limited circumstances.
Prosecutors argued that Mr. Rittenhouse’s possession of a firearm was illegal and that the jury should be asked to rule on the charges. Defendant’s attorneys argued that the law excluding “a person under 18 carrying a dangerous weapon” does not apply in this case.
The law states that it only applies if minors carrying rifles or shotguns have not complied with at least one additional law. These include “hunting and the use of firearms by persons under the age of 16” and prohibiting rifles with barrels less than 16 inches long.
Mr Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shooting. The judge dropped the charges because no one in court argued over the length of the gun barrel.
