Why Manchester Test was canceled: Manchester Test ECB CEO Tom Harrison says Indian team has problems with anxiety levels

For the last 36 hours, cricket has not been able to stop the chaos in the world. The last Test in Manchester starting today has been canceled. India were 2-1 up in the five-match series, had won the first match at Old Trafford and would have won the last match if they had won the third series on British soil. Now that the Manchester Test has been canceled, England and Wales Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison has questioned the intentions of the Indian players.Chief executive Tom Harrison said the match had to be canceled not because of fear of the corona virus but because of thinking about ‘what could happen’. He said that every effort is made to convince the Indian players to feel comfortable. But assistant physio Yogesh Parmar Kovid was positive and the frightened players refused to take the field.

IPL 14: Corona’s shadow reappears in IPL 2021, franchise in trouble

My mind was running Fear of not playing in IPL!

If Harrison is to be believed, he also took a team India session with experts who understand the corona virus. But he had decided not to play the match. His real concern was that if a player tested positive during the match, he would have to be isolated in England, which would have forced him to miss the second round of the IPL starting September 19. Once the tension enters the dressing room it is very difficult to remove. Harrison says the day has been extremely frustrating for fans.

England played a lot off the field to win the canceled match, find out what happened

Next year’s Test will not be part of the series

After the fifth match was canceled, the BCCI said in a statement that both the boards would try to resume the match a second time. Harrison said the proposed match would be a one-Test match rather than a decisive one for the series. Asked by Sky Sports if this match would be the decisive Test of the series, Harrison said, ‘No, I think it will be the only Test match, we have been given some other options, maybe they need to think about it. . ‘

The BCCI has apologized to the fans for canceling the test, saying the safety of the players is paramount.

The England tour is set to take place in July next year

If it is a Test series, India will be considered the winner of the series against England as they are currently leading 2-1. However, it has not yet received official confirmation. The canceled Test match could be played in July next year when India tour England for a limited overs series.