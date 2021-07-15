Why MNS Puts Up A Poster Appealing Amitabh Bachchan To Show Big Heart

Mumbai. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is once again in the headlines. This time the matter is related to his bungalow ‘Pratiksha’ on Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg. The ‘Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’ (BMC) wants to remove a wall of this bungalow, so that the road can be widened and the public can be freed from the day-to-day jam. Ahead of the BMC proceedings, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) put up posters outside the actor’s bungalow on Wednesday night, which read ‘Big b bada dil dihiye’. Through this poster, MNS has appealed that Big B, showing a big heart to widen the road, cooperate in removing the wall.

this is the dispute

In 2017, BMC had given notice to Amitabh Bachchan regarding removal of the wall of the bungalow, but the actor did not respond to it. It is said that because of this wall, there is a traffic jam outside the actor’s house every day. BMC wants to widen this road adjacent to the bungalow to 60 feet. At present its width is 45 feet. When BMC gave notice to Amitabh in this regard, he approached the court and the work stopped. Now the court has given permission to start work again. Now BMC is preparing to remove this wall.

A report in news agency ANI said that the BMC has ordered Mumbai Suburban Collector City Survey officials to give detailed description of the bore of the portion of the actor’s bungalow that needs to be removed in order to widen the road. .

Part of KV Satyamurthy’s bungalow demolished

A hindrance in widening this road was also a part of businessman KV Satyamurthy’s bungalow. When the BMC gave him a notice in this regard, he also went to the court and got the stay order. At that time also the work had to be stopped. Last year, due to the efforts of the BMC, the court had lifted the stay. After this a part of Satyamurthy’s bungalow was removed. Now preparations are being made to remove a wall of Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow.