Why Modern Medicine Struggles With Treating Chronic Pain

Ross’s answer is to find the middle ground between research science and more creative alternatives, and to remember that modern medicine is amazing and yet often wrong. He writes:

I’m sure we need more people and organizations that have a place somewhere in between. We want a worldview that recognizes that our establishment fails in all sorts of ways, has a wider range of experiences than fits into the current academic-bureaucratic lines … and yet at the same time embraces the major achievements of modern science.

In practical terms, he offers a number of suggestions, including: Impatience is your friend. If your doctor is struggling to help you, you need to help yourself. Believe in your own experience of your body. Experiment, experiment, experiment. (He wrote a column last year focusing on “long covid” patients.)

After reading Ross’s book and talking to him about it, I remembered that modern medicine is an important and incomplete part of healing. For many people, a healthier, healthier way of life includes not only doctor’s treatment but also physical therapy, dietary changes, exercise, massage, acupuncture, podiatry and more.

In the future, it is also possible that medical science will understand why some of these remedies work better than a doctor’s approach. Medicine is a changing discipline and will always be.

In the conclusion of the “deep places”, Ross ends on a tip of optimism:

I am writing this story for people who have suffered for some time, which healthy people have never noticed – to give them hope that their condition can be changed, even if it cannot be reversed, to save their own lives. If they feel left out by their doctor, they can, like me, get better, even if they are not completely healed. Good.

Related: My colleagues in the vine department examine recent changes in how acute pain is perceived and treated. “The latest science shows that there are many powerful tools available to patients to control the pain in their lives – and maybe even start anew,” Eric Vance writes in the preface.

The package includes articles on the new science of pain; Cognitive behavioral therapy (or CBT); The role of exercise; And how a patient formed a team to take care of themselves.

