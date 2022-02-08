Why Nathan Chen’s Short Program Beat Him – Gadget Clock





Team USA’s Nathan Chen earned a historic score in the Olympic men’s short program, while two-time defending gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu placed eighth.

It was one major mistake that cost Hanyu. Take a look at that compared with Chen’s world-record routine and decide for yourself if the scores ended up right.

But the two-time Olympic champ isn’t done at the 2022 Winter Olympics just yet. The Japanese figure skater takes his next shot at Chen and rising Mexican star Donovan Carrillo on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live here.

Yuzuru Hanyu’s major mistake in Olympic short program

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu entered the 2022 Winter Olympics eager to win a third consecutive gold medal, but his chances are slim after this mistake in his short program.

Nathan Chen sets world record short program score

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen set a new world record score of 113.97 points in the men’s short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Yuzuru Hanyu’s first Olympics practice session

Two-time defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics two days before the men’s short program. Here’s his first practice.