Why Not Just Tell Everyone to Wear Masks?

An internal presentation circulated within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month, and obtained by The New York Times, offered clear advice for countering the contagious Delta variant: “Given the higher transmissibility and current vaccine coverage , universal masking is essential. “

But the agency’s recommendation was considerably more nuanced, advising Americans, vaccinated or not, to wear masks in indoor public places in areas with “substantial” or “high” viral transmission.

At the time, that included at least 80 percent of Americans. As infection rates skyrocket, some experts are now asking: Would it have made more sense to call on everyone to mask themselves?

“Given the rate hike across the country, the clearest message would be, ‘In all parts of the country, wear a mask in indoor public places,'” said David Michaels, professor of environmental and occupational health. at the Milken Institute of Public Health at George Washington University.