Why Not Just Tell Everyone to Wear Masks?

An internal presentation circulated within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month, and obtained by The New York Times, offered clear advice for countering the contagious Delta variant: “Given the higher transmissibility and current vaccine coverage , universal masking is essential. “

But the agency’s recommendation was considerably more nuanced, advising Americans, vaccinated or not, to wear masks in indoor public places in areas with “substantial” or “high” viral transmission.

At the time, that included at least 80 percent of Americans. As infection rates skyrocket, some experts are now asking: Would it have made more sense to call on everyone to mask themselves?

“Given the rate hike across the country, the clearest message would be, ‘In all parts of the country, wear a mask in indoor public places,'” said David Michaels, professor of environmental and occupational health. at the Milken Institute of Public Health at George Washington University.

In addition to Americans in Covid-19 hotspots, CDC officials have also recommended universal interior masking for teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of where they are and regardless of individual vaccination status.

And the agency suggested that people “might choose to mask themselves regardless of the level of transmission” if they or a member of their household were immunocompromised or at increased risk for serious illness – or not vaccinated, a category that includes all children under 12, who do not qualify for vaccination.

Also on the list: overweight, smokers or disabled people, and anyone who has been in close contact with someone with or suspected of Covid-19. That’s a lot of Americans.

“The CDC’s message was far from optimal,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, vice president of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. “We need to be clear and relatively straightforward about this. “

Advice on hiding from federal health officials has changed throughout the pandemic. In February 2020, Americans were urged not to purchase masks, which were in short supply. In April 2020, authorities recommended that the masks be worn outside the home. In May of this year, the CDC said those vaccinated no longer needed to wear masks.

READ Also  Gold prices fall by Rs 229, silver tumbles Rs 717 due to decline in global rates-Business News , GadgetClock

Agency officials did not respond to requests for comment on the latest revised recommendations. But the agency’s director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, said she was constrained by early data indicating that the Delta variant had changed the equation and that vaccinated individuals could spread the virus on the rare occasions they were. affected.

Important evidence emerged from an outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts over the weekend of July 4. Almost a thousand people have been infected, the majority of whom have been fully vaccinated.

But many Americans don’t know week after week whether they live in a community with high or high transmission of the virus.

The definitions are not easy to grasp: substantial or high transmission means any community where there are at least 50 new infections per 100,000 population in the previous seven days, or at least 8% of the tests are positive for the infection during this period. (The agency is holding a map.)

A simpler mask recommendation likely wouldn’t have paved the way for warrants in a state like Texas, where two state judges this week authorized officials in Dallas County and Bexar County, which includes San Antonio. , to start imposing mask requirements despite an executive order banning them by Governor Greg Abbott.

In many communities, mandates are gaining ground and nuances about transmission rates and underlying conditions have already been sidelined. It’s easy to see why: On Tuesday, the virus was spreading rapidly in 90% of the country. And the masking is quickly effective.

The masks “are actually amazing because they work immediately – they are starting to reduce transmission today,” said Julia Raifman, assistant professor in the School of Public Health at Boston University. “Each case they prevent prevents several more cases, so their effectiveness increases over time.”

Wearing a mask also helps protect children who cannot yet be vaccinated, and others who are susceptible, such as the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, who may not be able to develop. a vigorous immune response after vaccination.

Masking also helps prevent the virus from circulating, reducing the chances of it mutating, possibly into a more virulent form that can escape vaccines altogether.

“If you allow the virus to circulate freely and don’t try to stop it, sooner or later there is a likelihood that you will get another variant that could, I’m not saying it will, but could be. more problematic than the Delta, “Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, told NBC’s” Meet the Press “show on Sunday.

The CDC noted that blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans were at higher risk of Covid-19, but said nothing more about minority communities adopting masking measures.

A universal recommendation of masking could have helped protect vulnerable communities, including communities of color, where immunization rates have lagged partly because of mistrust of the medical system and partly because of lingering problems. ‘access to health care, said Dr Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician who studies the relationship between structural racism and health.

“If you live in an area where a lot of people are not vaccinated, you have a lot of exposure to the virus,” Dr Boyd said.

Still, some pundits favor the fine line the CDC should follow when releasing shifting advice – particularly on masking, which has become a cultural and political flashpoint.

READ Also  Male Use The Work Of Womens For Sucess - Do men take advantage of women's hard work to reach the top?

Mask warrants can threaten the livelihoods of restaurants, bars and other indoor places that serve food. In Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards temporarily reinstated a statewide indoor mask mandate earlier this month amid an increase in cases. But he made an exception for “anyone who consumes food or drink”.

By setting localized cues, the agency’s mask recommendation “gives everyone something to look forward to,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. “At the end of the day, the CDC is a science agency that responds to politicians. “

Still, he added: “If you are indoors you should wear a mask.”

