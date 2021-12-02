Why Omicron Was First Found in San Francisco

As soon as the first U.S. case of the omicron type of coronavirus was reported in San Francisco, California authorities began to sound the same message: Don’t panic.

“It simply came to our notice then. It was approximate. That was predictable, “Governor Gavin News told a news conference yesterday. “We have to assume that it is in other states as well.”

Omicron, a highly mutated version of the coronavirus that was first identified in South Africa, has been found in more than 25 countries. But the question still arises: if Omicron is spreading far and wide, why was the first U.S. case found in San Francisco?

Like so many things, there is an element of randomness here. If you look at the spring of 2020, the initial coronavirus outbreak at the Seattle Nursing Home signaled a catastrophic fate – not that the city was the most infected in the country.