Why Omicron Was First Found in San Francisco
As soon as the first U.S. case of the omicron type of coronavirus was reported in San Francisco, California authorities began to sound the same message: Don’t panic.
“It simply came to our notice then. It was approximate. That was predictable, “Governor Gavin News told a news conference yesterday. “We have to assume that it is in other states as well.”
Omicron, a highly mutated version of the coronavirus that was first identified in South Africa, has been found in more than 25 countries. But the question still arises: if Omicron is spreading far and wide, why was the first U.S. case found in San Francisco?
Like so many things, there is an element of randomness here. If you look at the spring of 2020, the initial coronavirus outbreak at the Seattle Nursing Home signaled a catastrophic fate – not that the city was the most infected in the country.
This is probably the case in San Francisco. The city is one of the most vaccinated in the country – with 77 percent of residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – so it is not particularly susceptible to coronavirus outbreaks.
But its popularity among global travelers makes it vulnerable to infections imported elsewhere.
On Tuesday, before the Bay Area case was identified, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Valensky announced an extended Omicron screening at San Francisco International Airport, calling it “one of the busiest international airports in the country.”
Indeed, Omicron-infected San Francisco returned from a trip to South Africa on November 22. The patient’s symptoms started three days later.
So began a fast chain of events. An infected person between the ages of 18 and 49 was tested on Sunday and tested positive on Monday. In less than 24 hours, scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, determined that it was an omikron.
Newsum diagnosed California with “the strongest testing programs and protocols in the country” as well as strong collaboration with major educational centers such as UCSF.
Compared to the country as a whole, California carries a high percentage of genetic sequencing coronavirus samples – approximately one in five. (Since August, those tests have shown that at least 98 percent of the people in California with covid-19 have been infected with the delta type.)
Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of health and human services, said the San Francisco patient was isolating himself and had mild symptoms that were improving and that no close contact had tested positive – which he called “critical evidence.” Vaccination. “The patient received two doses of the modern vaccine but no booster.
Although scientists should determine how well the shots will ultimately protect against omicron, many experts expect that they will prevent serious illness and death if not completely infected. The answers to whether Omicron is more contagious or deadly are unclear.
In light of Omicron’s arrival in the United States, the president’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett said Americans should not wait for drug companies to develop booster shots designed for new types and that available doses would provide additional. Protection
“Get encouraged now,” he said. “We don’t need a variant-specific boost.”
