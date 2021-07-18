Why Rajesh Khanna Diverted His Baraat To Anju Mahendru’s Home – Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary:

Mumbai. The first Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna is famous for his movies as much as for his personal life. There have also been a lot of discussions about their affair and marriage stories. One of these is the story of an affair with actress Anju Mahendru. It is said that this was Rajesh Khanna’s first affair. Today on 18th July on his death anniversary, let us know why Rajesh took out his procession from in front of Anju’s house and kept it standing there for half an hour-

Anju did not want to work in films

According to reports, both Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru were looking for a better place for themselves during the 60s. During this struggle, both of them became friends and then fell in love. During that period both of them started living in live-in. Anju was a model and was trying hard to become an actress. Although he used to get a lot of side roles in TV shows and films. In 1969 Rajesh Khanna’s movie ‘Aradhana’ came and it got tremendous success. Rajesh became a big star after this movie. On the other hand, he always wanted to see Anju with him. They did not want Anju to work in movies. At the same time, Anju’s dream was to become a big actress. Due to similar differences, their relationship soured and the distance between the two started increasing.

Also read: Due to this bad habit of Rajesh Khanna, wife Dimple Kapadia had left the house, came near in the last days

The procession stood in front of the house for half an hour to burn the ex-girlfriend

Reports say that Rajesh had asked Anju to marry him during their close proximity. But Anju had to become a big actress. He did not consent to the marriage. Angry for not listening to the marriage, Rajesh hurriedly married Dimple Kapadia, 15 years younger to him. Rajesh did not invite Anju to his wedding. When they got married, they got their procession taken out on the same route where Anju’s house was. The procession came out in front of the same house in which Rajesh and Anju used to live in live-in. Several reports said that Rajesh kept the procession standing in front of Anju’s house for about half an hour so that he could burn his ex-girlfriend.

Also read: When Jaya Bachchan could not tolerate the insult of Amitabh Bachchan, gave a tremendous answer to Rajesh Khanna