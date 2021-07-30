Why Raveena Tandon Denies Super Dancer As Replacement Of Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is in discussion these days regarding her husband Raj Kundra’s pornographic video case. When this matter came to light, Shilpa had two projects in her hands. First she was seen as a judge in her film ‘Hungama 2’ and second ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ show. Due to this case ‘Hungama 2’ was also affected and also on the judging chair in his show. She is not seen as a judge on the show since the matter came to light. According to the news, his replacement is being searched for the time being. According to the latest reports, actress Raveena Tandon has been approached for the show. Although the actress has said no.

Raveena said – the show of Shilpa Shetty

Actually, Shilpa Shetty is not seen in the judge’s chair in ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ for almost two weeks. It is being said that such a change has been made due to her husband getting into controversies. According to the news, Shilpa’s replacement is being searched. According to a report in Times of India, actress Raveena Tandon has been approached by the makers of the show. But Raveena refuses. The report states that Raveena has refused saying that the show belongs to Shilpa. His wish is that Shilpa should continue it. It is said that these days Raveena is abroad outside the country. He is expected to return next month. Raveena, who was a judge in the show ‘Nach Baliye’, is in the list of favorite actresses of the makers.

Also read: Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested, accused of making pornographic film

ASP group ke iss comic tribute ne @KarismaKapoor ko hasaya and unke welcome ko banaya bahut khoob. Dekhte rahiye #SuperDancersChapter4, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par. @geetakapur @basuanurag pic.twitter.com/8oxY6YmFHF — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 27, 2021

Also read: Despite being extremely fit herself, Shilpa Shetty wants a body like 51-year-old Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez

Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee will be seen in upcoming episodes

Meanwhile, in ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, instead of Shilpa, other guest artists are being called as guests. Actress Karisma Kapoor was invited in one episode, while Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were called in the second episode. If reports are to be believed, Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee are being called for the upcoming episode. Significantly, Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor have been a part of this show since the beginning. Whenever one of these celebs is not available, guest actors are specially invited to the show.