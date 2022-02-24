World

Why Russia attcak on Ukraine know detail Russia Ukraine Conflict – Russia Ukraine Crisis – What is it in Ukraine that forced Russia to run ‘Operation Z’, understand

Actually Russia wants Ukraine not to become part of NATO. Significantly, after the breakup of the Soviet Union, more than 15 European countries have gone to NATO.

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, it is important to know why Ukraine is so important to Russia. Let us tell you that Russia has started Operation Z regarding Ukraine. In fact, Ukraine and Russia have historical, religious and cultural relations, but at the same time the issue of security is most important for them.

Actually Ukraine has a border of more than 2200 km with Russia. Russia believes that if Ukraine joins NATO, NATO forces will reach the Russian border on the pretext of Ukraine. In this case his safety would be at risk. Russia wants Ukraine not to become part of NATO. Significantly, after the breakup of the Soviet Union, more than 15 European countries have gone to NATO. Now his eyes are on Ukraine. The fear of this is haunting Russia.

Explain that during the Cold War, the Soviet Union became the dominant power in the Black Sea. However, after the fall of the empire, Russia lost most of its territory in the region, while the former Soviet states gradually came closer to the west. Let us tell you that Russia had an agreement with Ukraine that allowed them to split the fleet in the Black Sea.

To this end, in 2010, Kiev renewed Moscow’s contract on the fleet until 2042. But after pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich fled Ukraine in 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin feared it could backfire from the deal. At the same time, Russia is apprehensive of the possibility of NATO expansion regarding Ukraine.

Please note that Ukraine has a large Russian population. Moscow has supported this community by providing Russian passports to more than 500,000 people over the past decade. According to the census conducted in 2001, there are about eight million Russians living in Ukraine. Most of whom live in the south and east.

Vladimir Putin argues that he is protecting the interests of ethnic Russians by supporting separatists in southeastern Ukraine. There is also a fear that Putin will adopt a Ukraine-like strategy to gain control of other neighboring states. As was done in 2006 in both Crimea and Georgia.

More importantly, Russia is seeing the prospect of NATO expansion as a threat. In the 1990s, Russia received several assurances from NATO that it would not expand. However, since 1997, the coalition has included several states, including the Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania. In such a situation, it is believed that due to the fear of expansionist policy, it is believed that Russia has been forced to attack Ukraine.

Apart from this, there is also a side that since becoming the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has been saying that the dissolution of the Soviet Union was like a historical mistake. They want to return the days of Soviet Union. He is working on taking forward his expansion strategy. In this, Putin seems to be successful to some extent.

