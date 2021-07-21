Why Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Constantly Hiding the Face of Second Child Jeh | Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Jeh, but Kareena’s son’s face could not be seen again

New Delhi: There was so much controversy over the name of Taimur Ali Khan, the first son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, that the celebrity couple kept the name for weeks on the birth of their second son. Didn’t even disclose. After this, even when the name of the child came up, a question was constantly raised in the minds of the fans. People have not got the answer to this question till date.

Kareena has been hiding her son’s face

We are talking about hiding the face of Saif-Kareena’s second son. In fact, from birth till now, very few pictures of the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have come on social media. In the pictures that have come out, either Jeh’s face has been hidden or it has not been shown properly. Recently the same thing happened once again.

Sara Ali Khan shared photo

When Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan together on the special occasion of Eid. are visible. However, in this photo also an emoji has been put on Jeh’s face so that his face is not visible. Let us tell you that this has been seen in many pictures even before this. So far only one picture has come which has not been hidden.

face shown in only one photo

We are talking about the picture published in the book of Kareena Kapoor Khan in which Jeh’s face is shown. However, even in that picture, Jeh’s face is not clearly visible and the angle of the photo has been taken, on which the fans were also seen raising questions in the comment section that Jeh’s face is not visible. . Now what is the reason behind this, it will be known with time.

This can also be a possibility

However, there can also be a big possibility behind this that the celebrity couple want to reveal their son’s face in a particular way at a certain time. Let us tell you that in such cases, many times celebs also reveal their wedding or special kind of pictures by tying up with some magazine or any other brand. But the real thing will be known only when Saif-Kareena will make an official announcement about it.

