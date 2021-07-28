Why Salman Khan Featured Shirtless In Song Oh Oh Jane Jaana – The song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ was rejected by many producers, there is a funny story behind Salman being shirtless

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Salman Khan did the song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ in the film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ in the nineties. This song touched the hearts of the audience. Salman’s shirtless appearance and Kamal Khan’s voice made people crazy. This song also marked the singing debut of Kamal Khan. Nearly two decades later, Salman had said such a thing about this song that it was difficult to digest. The actor had told in an interview that the song was rejected by many Bollywood producers. Also told that he appeared shirtless in this song because none of the shirts available on the set fit him.

Many producers rejected the song

Actually, Salman Khan had told in an interview given to BBC Asian Network that ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ was rejected by many producers. Earlier this song was supposed to be featured in ‘Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’ but was not taken. Later it got a place in ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’. Salman had said, ‘When I listened to this song, I thought it was the most wonderful of all the songs I heard. So I tried to cast it in one movie, then in another and so many more such movies were thought of. No one took this song for me.’ Salman further said, ‘When we started ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, I said, ‘If I have liked this song so much, then I will have it in this film.’

Had to shoot shirtless due to not getting a fitting shirt

It is worth noting that Salman Khan’s role in this film was that of Suraj Khanna. Salman was supposed to wear a shirt in the song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’, but something happened on the sets that the song was shot without a shirt. Actually, none of the shirts available on the set fit Salman. Due to this, the song was shot without a shirt. Salman said, ‘Shirts of medium, large and extra large sizes are always available on the sets. I was supposed to wear a red shirt in this song, but it didn’t fit. I stood without shirt. Then Sohil Khan looked at me and said, ‘Let’s shoot the song like this. I also said okay do it like this. Thus the song had to be shot without a shirt as the shirt did not fit. Salman’s shirtless look in this song was liked so much that later in almost every movie, the producers started requesting Salman to sing shirtless.