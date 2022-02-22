Why Sapna Choudhary does not get work in Bollywood? The reason was told by mentioning the clothes

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular stars in the industry. She keeps making headlines for many reasons. As many know that her dance videos often go viral on the internet. Sapna gained immense popularity after participating in the show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan. He has seen many ups and downs in his career. Along with this, in August last year, Sapna spoke openly about the discrimination faced by her in the entertainment industry.

Talking to E-Times, Sapna had told that she did not get work in the industry. Sapna Choudhary said, “I failed to get work in Hindi films and TV shows because I was not wearing short clothes. And not only this, due to my contract in the regional industry, not being able to speak good English and not being a godfather, I was also not given work.

Sapna also revealed that there was a time when designers used to refuse her clothes for various shows and events. He said, “While living in Mumbai, I have realized that people like to talk to you only when it suits them or in any way you are going to be helpful to them. People judge you harshly in the industry.”

He had also told that dance has always been and will be his first love. “Whatever I am today is because of dance.” She further said that she wants to explore other avenues other than dance.

He talked about his life after Bigg Boss. He said, “People think that all the contestants of Bigg Boss turn into big personalities after the show, but it is not so.”

Sapna Choudhary also had to roll a lot of papads to reach where she is today. There was a time when it was difficult for Sapna Chaudhary to arrange bread for two times. At the age of 12, Sapna had lost her father, due to which she was burdened with responsibilities in her childhood. Although today Sapna Chaudhary is a star and is living a luxury lifestyle.

Sapna Choudhary, who started her career from Haryanvi stage, was from the house of Bigg Boss popular in the country. Sapna Choudhary played a very good game and her performance in the show was well-liked by the people. After coming out of Bigg Boss house, Sapna Chaudhary has appeared in many music videos.

Sapna’s husband’s name is Veer Sahu. Who hails from Hisar. Veer and Sapna got married in January 2020. Sapna and Veer were dating each other for the first 4 years of their marriage. Veer is a Punjabi Singer, Writer, Producer, Composer and an Actor.

