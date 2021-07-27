Why Shahrukh Khan Has Still Not Watched His Debut Film Deewana

Mumbai. Actor Shahrukh Khan, popularly known as ‘King Khan’ in Bollywood, has given many blockbuster films in his film career so far. However, the actor’s journey has not been as easy as it seems today. Shahrukh started his film career with the film ‘Deewana’. This movie made him the favorite star of the country overnight. Even today his fans like this movie. But do you know that Shahrukh has not seen his movie till date. Let us know what is the story behind it-

nationwide recognition

Shahrukh Khan made his debut in the world of TV. After this he got a break in the first Bollywood film. ‘Deewana’ was his first film and this movie got Shahrukh recognized across the country. With the success of this film, he was able to persuade his girlfriend Gauri’s family to marry both of them.

Then Shahrukh-Gauri got married

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri were dating each other since college time. Both also wanted to get married. But due to being a different religion, Gauri’s family members did not agree with this marriage. He thought that his daughter’s life would be ruined with a TV actor. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh promises Gauri that he will prove himself and convince his family members. Shahrukh’s bike entry in the film ‘Deewana’ not only captivated the audience but also Gauri’s family. The success of this movie made Gauri’s family agree to get married. This is how Gauri and Shahrukh got married.

‘Couldn’t enjoy shooting’

It is said that when Shahrukh was shooting for the film ‘Deewana’, he could not meet Gauri and there was a ruckus in his mind about marriage. So the actors could not enjoy the shooting of this movie. The only concern in his mind was to convince Gauri’s family members. So could not enjoy the shooting. In an interview, Shahrukh had said that like other stars, he works hard on his movies and wants to enjoy shooting. But he could not enjoy the shooting period of ‘Deewana’, which is why there was no desire to watch this movie.