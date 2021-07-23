Why Shahrukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Didn’t Convert And Became A Muslim

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan has done love marriage with Gauri Khan. However, the parents had to be persuaded for this marriage, because Shahrukh comes from a Muslim and Gauri Brahmin family. On October 25, 1991, both of them tied the knot according to Hindu customs. In an interview, when Gauri was asked about the difference in her religion, she said that she respects her husband’s religion, but it does not mean that she should change religion to become a Muslim.

‘Aryan will follow his father’s religion’

Actually, when Gauri Khan reached season one of ‘Koffee With Karan’, Karan asked about the difference between her and Shah Rukh Khan’s religion. To this, Gauri had said, ‘Shahrukh does not have parents. If they were, they would have taken care of this. But this is not the case in our house. I take responsibility for celebrating festivals like Diwali and Holi. So the Hindu part will have an impact on my children… but I think Aryan will follow his father’s religion. He will always call himself a Muslim. When he tells this to my mother, she asks, what do you mean?’

‘Shahrukh’s religion respected, but did not change religion’

Gauri Khan told that she respects her husband’s religion, but it does not mean that he should convert. Gauri further said, ‘There is a balance between us, I respect Shahrukh’s religion, but it does not mean that I should convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in it. I think everyone is a different person and follows their own religion. However, there should be no contempt. Like Shahrukh also does not despise my religion.

‘We are Indians man, there is no religion’

Significantly, Shahrukh and Gauri celebrate the festivals of both religions with their children in their homes. Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are taught that they are the first Indians. Once Shahrukh Khan had told this thing like this, ‘We did not talk about any Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim. And the children I have are Hindustan. When he goes to school, he has to fill in the school what religion is. So when my daughter was little, she even asked me once, Papa, which religion do we belong to? I wrote in it that we are Indians man, there is no religion. And it shouldn’t be.’