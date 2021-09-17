Why ‘Shang-Chi’ Isn’t a Hit in China

Marvel released “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with China in mind. The film’s Canadian lead actor, Simu Liu, was born in China. Most of its dialogues are in Mandarin. The cast includes Tony Leung, one of the biggest Chinese-speaking movie stars in history.

The studio’s first Asian superhero film is a hit, garnering acclaim and ticket sales in East Asia and other global markets. Perhaps the only place where the film is not well received – in fact, not received there at all – is mainland China.

Disney, which owns Marvel, has yet to get approval from Beijing’s regulators to screen the film in the vast but heavily censored film market. Although the reasons are unclear, the “Shang-Chi” may have fallen victim to the low point in US-China relations.

China is also pushing against Western influence, with increasingly vocal nationalists condemning foreign books and films and English education. He has also criticized Mr. Liu for his past comments about China, which he discarded in the mid-1990s, when he was a young child.