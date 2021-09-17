Why ‘Shang-Chi’ Isn’t a Hit in China
Marvel released “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with China in mind. The film’s Canadian lead actor, Simu Liu, was born in China. Most of its dialogues are in Mandarin. The cast includes Tony Leung, one of the biggest Chinese-speaking movie stars in history.
The studio’s first Asian superhero film is a hit, garnering acclaim and ticket sales in East Asia and other global markets. Perhaps the only place where the film is not well received – in fact, not received there at all – is mainland China.
Disney, which owns Marvel, has yet to get approval from Beijing’s regulators to screen the film in the vast but heavily censored film market. Although the reasons are unclear, the “Shang-Chi” may have fallen victim to the low point in US-China relations.
China is also pushing against Western influence, with increasingly vocal nationalists condemning foreign books and films and English education. He has also criticized Mr. Liu for his past comments about China, which he discarded in the mid-1990s, when he was a young child.
The film’s earnings may have been limited by the lack of access to the world’s largest film market. But in other parts of Asia, the film has been warmly welcomed by audiences for how it depicts a Chinese superhero burdened with a racist back story.
“I was really expecting the movie to be racist,” said David Shinn, a Marvel fan in Seoul. “I was surprised how well they touched on Asian culture.”
Worldwide, the film has grossed over $250 million, but all guarantees viewers will see more of the title character Shang-Chi. Big sales in Asia helped: “Shang-Chi” grossed over $23 million in the Asia Pacific region and debuted at the top of the charts in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore. It also set an industry record for the start of the September weekend in Hong Kong.
The film is a retelling of the story of a little-known Marvel character created in 1973, 16 years before Mr. Liu’s birth – and updated for today’s audience. It centers on Shang-Chi, a young man working as a servant who reluctantly joins his father’s deadly criminal organization known as the Ten Rings.
The group is named after the magic rings that Shang-Chi’s father, Xu Wenwu, wears on his wrist and that gives him the destructive power that has helped him destroy and conquer empires.
Xu Wenwu is played by Mr. Leung, a veteran of Hong Kong cinema. Film industry observer and Hong Kong writer Kevin Ma said his role in the film was instrumental in attracting Hong Kong audiences to theatres.
“It’s hard to imagine that anyone who watches Hong Kong movies doesn’t know who it is,” said Mr. Ma, who was used as a central figure in the film’s commercials in the Chinese city. .
To reshape the comic-book character to appeal to Asian and Asian American audiences, Marvel handed the film over to Destin Daniel Cretton, a Japanese American director. In addition to Mr. Liu and Mr. Leung, the cast includes Michelle Yeoh, another prominent Asia star, and Asian American actor and comedian Awkwafina.
“Shang-Chi”‘s strong performance comes after a wave of financial and critical success for recent films with an Asian cast and production crew, such as “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Parasite” and “The Farewell.”
But for Blockbusters, mainland China is the key market to win. So far this year, its theaters have generated $5.2 billion in ticket sales, according to Maoyan, which tracks Chinese box office results. Disney has submitted the film for release there.
Despite its absence, the film has generated enthusiastic debate on the Chinese Internet. The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid controlled by the Communist Party, published commentary that cited the character’s racist origins.
Readers of Shang-Chi comic books in the 1970s saw Asian faces painted in unnatural oranges and yellows. The New York Times recently noted that they saw the main character shirtless and brash, “without loose English fortune-cookie platitudes”. And then there was Shang-Chi’s father in the comics: He was named Fu Manchu and caricatured as a power-hungry Asian man, an image that harks back to the stereotypes that were first suppressed on Asian immigrants a century ago. Comes.
The Global Times commentary asked, “How can the Chinese people be insulted like this, while at the same time we let you take your money?”
Some critics in China have also pointed to Mr. Liu’s previous comments about China. A nationalist account on the popular social media platform Weibo posted several screenshots of a previous interview with Mr Liu, in which he described how his parents left “Third World” China, where people were “starving.” (The video is no longer online. A Disney spokesperson declined to comment.)
Mr. Liu has been critical of China in the past. In 2016, while he was starring in the television show “Kim’s Feature”, he wrote on twitter“I think countries that try to censor and hide opposing views, instead of confronting and dealing with them, are out of touch with reality,” he said. When a Twitter user replied, “Sounds like America,” Mr. Liu replied: “I was referring to Chinese government censorship. It’s really immature and out of touch.”
Others, including some who said they had seen the film, jumped to its defence.
A Weibo user wrote, “There is nothing wrong with the film and half the dialogues are in Mandarin Chinese.” “Those who said China had been insulted before were very irresponsible.”
Nevertheless, the film has found some resonance with Chinese audiences who have managed to watch the film. Jin Yang, 33, a Chinese filmmaker based in Beijing, praised the film after seeing it at a Hong Kong theater that operates under various rules despite its increasing censorship.
“It’s a little regrettable that the film hasn’t released in mainland China,” said Ms. Yang. “It would be great if Chinese audiences could see this film that combines Chinese and Western cultures so well.”
The debate about “Shang-Chi” took place prior to the film’s release, as online viewers in China debated Mr. Liu’s looks, an argument that the actor himself has made. famed with entertainment. Some claimed to have seen a striking resemblance to China’s top leader, a young Xi Jinping, leading to the photoshopped images that others speculated were likely to pass muster with Chinese film regulators. could potentially cause damage.
Trouble in China may have inadvertently helped sales in other markets in Asia, where Beijing’s growing hostility with its neighbors has hurt public perceptions of the country.
“I thought the film might not be well received in South Korea because of the protagonist being Chinese,” said Kim Hansul, 31, a Marvel fan in Seoul. But, he said, the film’s absence in China has “actually inspired more Koreans to see the film.”
Fans of the film said that they hope Chinese audiences will be able to see it eventually.
“It’s amusing,” said filmmaker Ms. Yang, “that it’s the Americans’ turn to read subtitles in a Marvel movie.”
