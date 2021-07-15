Why Sharmila Tagore was not excited on saif ali khan kareena marriage

New Delhi. The pairing of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is very much liked. Both got married in the year 2012. Since then both are enjoying their married life. Today both have become parents of two children. Kareena has a good relationship with Saif as well as her entire family. He also has a tremendous bonding with his mother-in-law Sharmila. But do you know that Sharmila was not at all excited about Kareena and Saif’s wedding. So let me tell you why it was like this-

Sharmila Tagore herself had disclosed about this in an interview. She had told that a year before the marriage of Saif and Kareena, her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was battling a long illness. At that time the entire Pataudi family was going through a difficult time and Sharmila Tagore was very upset at that time.

Sharmila had said in an interview, ‘Kareena Kapoor was also present there at that time and it is a matter of day after Kareena’s 2011 birthday. Kareena, like all my children, was there in difficult times. But after a long illness, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi said goodbye to the world on September 2011. Saif and Kareena got married a year later. In her interview to Hindustan Times, Sharmila had told that she was not at all excited for this marriage.

In the same interview, he was asked what he had planned to wear in the wedding, on which he said that it is a very happy moment. It doesn’t matter what I wear. I thought I would wear one of the saris I had lying around. That’s what I did. After this she was asked that she was not looking excited about the marriage? To this she replied, ‘If I was not looking excited, then the reason behind this was my husband’s passing. Not even a year had passed since his death. It was a happy moment and everyone in the family was very excited. That’s why I didn’t want to discuss it too much but everyone had a lot of fun in the wedding.