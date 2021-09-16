Why smartphones can be great

This article is part of the On Tech newsletter. Here . is a collection of last column.

I’m going to pose a deliberately provocative question: What if smartphones are so successful and useful that they are stifling innovation?

Technologists are now imagining what the next big thing could be. But nothing can ever be the first and perhaps the last mass market and globally transformative computer like a smartphone.

I look like a 19th century futurist who couldn’t have imagined that horses would be replaced by cars. But let me make the case that the smartphone phenomenon can never be replicated.

First, when people in technology envision the future, they implicitly bet that smartphones as the center of our digital lives will be displaced by things that are less obvious – not slabs that keep us from our world. But technologies that are almost indistinguishable from the air we breathe.