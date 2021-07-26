Why Some Americans Are Still Hesitant to Get Vaccinated

What drove him to a high school on the West Side of Chicago, where free vaccines were given, was the illness of a friend’s aging mother. Mr. Pullen wanted to visit him. He felt that it would be irresponsible to do so without being vaccinated.

“I was holding on,” Mr. Pullen said. “I had reservations about the safety of the vaccine and the government that was doing it. I just wanted to wait and see.

“I still don’t know if it’s for sure”

The campaign to widely immunize Americans against the coronavirus began in a roaring and very energetic push at the start of this year, when millions of people were vaccinated every day and coveted vaccine appointments were celebrated with many. happy selfies on social networks. The effort peaked on April 13, when an average of 3.38 million doses were administered in the United States. The Biden administration has set itself a goal of having at least partially immunized 70% of American adults by July 4.

Updated July 26, 2021, 7:21 a.m. ET

But since mid-April, vaccinations have continued to decline and, in recent weeks, they have leveled off. Weeks after the July 4 baseline expired, effort has now declined, delivering about 537,000 doses per day on average, a decrease of about 84% from peak.

About 68.7 percent of American adults have received at least one injection. Conservative commentators and politicians have questioned the safety of the three vaccines that the Food and Drug Administration has approved for emergency use, and in parts of the country opposition to inoculation is linked to politics. A New York Times analysis of immunization records and voter records in every county in the United States found that willingness to receive a coronavirus vaccine and actual immunization rates were lower, on average, in the provinces. counties where a majority of residents voted to elect Donald J. Trump.