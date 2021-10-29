Why spend 1.3 lakhs when Bajaj Avenger 220 cruiser bike will be available here for 33 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

If you are fond of cruiser bikes, then know here the complete plan to buy the luxurious Bajaj Avenger 220 worth Rs 1.32 lakh for just Rs 33 thousand, read full details.

The country’s two-wheeler sector has a long range from budget bikes with mileage to cruiser bikes with powerful engines, in which bikes are available according to every budget and need.

In which today we are talking about a stylish and mileage cruiser bike in the cruise segment Bajaj Avenger 220 which is the popular cruiser bike of its company.

You will have to spend up to Rs 1.32 lakh on buying this bike from the showroom, but here we are telling about the offer in which you can buy this bike for just 33 thousand rupees.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike. This bike is given a single cylinder 220 cc engine which is twin spark DTSi engine based on oil cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 19.03 PS and peak torque of 17.55 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 45 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj Avenger 220, now you can know the complete details of the offer to buy this bike at a very low price.

Today’s offer on this bike is given by BIKE24, a second hand bike selling and buying website which has listed this bike on its site, whose price has been kept at just Rs 33000.

According to the information given on the site, the model of this bike is 2016 and its ownership is first. The bike has covered 27,232 kms so far and its registration is at DL-3S RTO office in Delhi.

The company is giving 1 year warranty and 7 days money back guarantee on the purchase of this bike. According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this bike within seven days of buying it, then you can return it to the company after which the company will refund your full payment to you.